Ranking the top 10 plays in NBA Finals history

The NBA Finals has produced countless classic moments. Here’s a list of the top 10 plays in Finals history.
10. Gar Heard’s miracle turnaround
With the Suns trailing the Celtics 112-110 in double overtime of Game 5 of the 1976 Finals at Boston Garden, Phoenix’s Curtis Perry inbounded the ball to Gar Heard, who launched a turnaround jumper that fell through the net at the buzzer. Alas, Boston won 128-126 in triple OT.
9. Don Nelson’s shot bounces in
With Boston clinging to a one-point lead late in Game 7 of the 1969 Finals against the Lakers, Don Nelson took a jumper from the foul line that hit the back of the rim and fell in. The Celtics ended up winning 108-106 to clinch the last championship of the Bill Russell era.
