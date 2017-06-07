Trending stories: Spurs' offseason, superteams, nets and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
June 06 11:30 AM
Golden State’s defense has blunted the Cavs’ spectacular attack. What can LeBron James and Cleveland do to make the Finals competitive? Zach Lowe highlights the problems and potential solutions.
Shares
Luke Walton wore a ‘Popovich Kerr 2020’ shirt at a volleyball tournament – via ftw.usatoday.com
June 06 06:53 PM
Check out Luke Walton’s shirt.
Shares
Summer agenda: Spurs have some work to do to stay near top – via sports.yahoo.com
June 06 01:18 PM
Manu Ginobili’s future with San Antonio is uncertain, two key younger players are free agents and the team will once again have to be creative to free cap space.
Shares
Sources: Bucks down to three GM candidates – via sports.yahoo.com
June 07 12:29 AM
Either Nuggets assistant GM Arturas Karnisovas, Hawks ex-GM and current ownership adviser Wes Wilcox or Bucks assistant GM Justin Zanik will be the next GM in Milwaukee.
Shares
Thad Matta Didn’t Get the Goodbye He Deserved – The Ringer – via theringer.com
June 06 06:09 PM
Despite a sudden exit, the head coach’s impact on Ohio State basketball — and the players he led — will endure
Shares
June 06 09:36 AM
Spalding, the maker of the NBA’s nets, stress tests their product to ensure durability. Ten thousand cycles? Perfectly fine. A few weeks on the rim for Curry and Durant? That’s a different story.
Shares
Is the NBA Making a Move on the College Game? – The Ringer – via theringer.com
June 06 01:47 PM
Adam Silver sounds done with one-and-done
Shares
Superteam Era May Be Here to Stay After LeBron and KD Changed Free-Agency Game – via bleacherreport.com
June 06 12:59 PM
LeBron James paved the way for stars teaming up in the NBA by taking his talents to Miami—and the Warriors followed his lead
Shares
NBA Finals on ABC highest rated since Jordan era (through two games) – via nba.nbcsports.com
June 06 06:59 PM
The NBA Finals is off and running with its best ratings through two games since 1998.
Shares
Two NBA Experts Pioneer A New Way To Watch Sports From The Couch – via sporttechie.com
June 06 04:33 PM
From a couch in a home office in the Bay Area, two huge NBA fans have amassed a Twitter following for their live broadcasts and have unwittingly ushered in
Shares
Warriors rewinding 2016 collapse nightmares: ‘We know this is far from over’ – via mercurynews.com
June 06 10:09 AM
Warriors preach caution despite dominating first two games of NBA Finals
Shares
Here’s what we know about the NBA’s uniform switch to Nike next season – via foxsports.com
June 06 09:00 AM
What happens to all of the existing adidas product?
Comments