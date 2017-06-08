Draymond Green called Warriors GM, Kevin Durant after 2016 NBA Finals

When the Golden State Warriors lost to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2016 NBA Finals, Draymond Green knew he wanted Kevin Durant this year.

According to a report from Zach Lowe, Green was so certain Durant was the answer to beat the Cavaliers he immediately began the pursuit. After the loss to Cleveland, Green called Warriors general manager Bob Myers as well as Durant (via ESPN):

Green was already working on that as he left Oracle Arena after that gutting Game 7 loss. Green sat in his car in the parking and called Myers, telling him he had to sign Durant. “It’s on you,” Green told Myers. Green hung up, stayed in the parking lot, and made another call — to Durant. “That was my very next call,” Green said. Two weeks later, Durant signed a maximum contract that put him in a Golden State uniform for at least one season, with several more seasons likely to come.

Durant, who also met with Green in the Hamptons in July, was told he was needed more for the NBA Finals than for the regular season.

Green recently spoke about how the NBA salary cap allowed the Warriors to sign Durant. Golden State currently has a 3-0 lead over Cleveland in the 2017 NBA Finals, especially with thanks to stellar play from Durant.