LeBron James: 'If I become an owner I'm going to try to sign everybody'

After a crushing loss, Cleveland Cavaliers superstar LeBron James spoke about the Golden State Warriors adding Kevin Durant last offseason.

Durant led the Warriors to a comeback victory during Game 3 of the 2017 NBA Finals. When asked if the roster was fair, James spoke about television ratings and how much the fans have loved the game.

Is it fair when the Dallas Cowboys added Deion Sanders? Listen, I mean, it happens. It’s sports. You have an opportunity to sign one of the best players and you can do it, go ahead and do it. If I become an owner, I’m going to try to sign everybody.

James also spoke about the Yankees spending as much money as they could during the 1990s to lure potential free agents to New York.

During his career, James has played for two “super teams” somewhat comparable to what the Warriors have assembled for this season. He had Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh in Miami and now has Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love in Cleveland.

As such, it would be hypocritical for him to call Durant-to-the-Warriors an “unfair” advantage in the league. Based on his comments, however, expect him to want to play with as many stars as he can moving forward for the best competitive advantage he can find.