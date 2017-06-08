Lakers owner, LeBron James' business manager have met several times

Los Angeles Lakers owner Jeanie Buss and Maverick Carter, business manager of Cleveland Cavaliers superstar LeBron James, have met recently.

To add to @KevinOConnorNBA’s LeBron report earlier, I’m hearing Jeanie Buss and Maverick Carter have meet three times in the last few months — Anthony F. Irwin (@AnthonyIrwinLA) June 8, 2017

This news comes after speculation James could leave the Cavaliers for the Lakers (via The Ringer):

Multiple league sources I’ve spoken to think the Lakers or Clippers are viable destinations for King James. Jalen Rose said this week on First Take that he expects LeBron to make a move from Cleveland to California, where he already owns a house 30 minutes away from Staples Center. The Lakers make sense if LeBron wants to build a sustainable winner with a core blend of veterans and youthful talent.

James has a player option in his contract after next season, which means he can leave Cleveland as a free agent during the summer of 2018.

While it would be surprising to see James leave his hometown once again, if the Lakers are able to lure Paul George to Los Angeles, it would then make a move for James even more likely.

Ringer reporter Kevin O’Connor continued his analysis about why James could fit playing for the Lakers:

With the Lakers, he’d be one of the most recognizable athletes in the world playing for one of the most famous franchises in sports, guiding the team back to glory — and as he ages, he could chase titles now and later with a young core peaking as he begins his decline.

