Trending stories: Finals, Lakers' choice and more

LeBron James says he isn’t tired guarding Kevin Durant because ‘I’m averaging a triple double’ – via cleveland.com
June 07 12:21 PM
With all this discussion about the pace of play in the NBA Finals, or the arduous task of guarding Kevin Durant, LeBron James isn’t letting the idea that he’s “tired” enter the conversation.
Iron spine on full display in Game 3, Warriors on brink of historic finish – via csnbayarea.com
June 08 01:18 AM
In a fitting turn of events, the Cavs went ice cold for the final 3:13 of Game 3, allowing the Warriors to move to within one win of history.
Thunder: Enes Kanter’s father released from police custody – via newsok.com
June 07 05:50 PM
JUN 7, 2017 – Mehmet Kanter, the father of Thunder center Enes Kanter, was released from police custody Wednesday according to The Associated Press.
Should Lakers pass on Lonzo Ball for Fox, Jackson? – via espn.com
June 07 11:46 AM
Will the Lakers draft Lonzo Ball or pass on him for Josh Jackson or De’Aaron Fox? Chad Ford and Kevin Pelton forecast L.A.’s choice at No. 2 and share what they think is the best move.
Draymond Green won’t get fooled again – via sbnation.com
June 07 08:09 AM
The Warriors’ enigmatic heartbeat is not up to his old tricks.
LeBron cites Warriors’ immense ‘firepower’ – via espn.com
June 08 01:42 AM
LeBron James says the Warriors stand as an opponent with “probably the most firepower I’ve played in my career.”
Cavaliers’ reign as champions nearly finished after Warriors’ 118-113 win in Game 3: 2017 NBA Finals – via cleveland.com
June 07 11:59 PM
The Cavs were zapped of energy when they needed it most, failing to score over the game’s final 3:08 and blowing a six-point lead.
The “Finals” Under Armour Curry 4 – via nicekicks.com
June 07 08:05 PM
Lakers’ David Nwaba On Toughest Player To Guard, Who He Patterns His Game After, And Offseason Goals – Lakers Nation – via lakersnation.com
June 06 09:10 PM
Los Angeles Lakers guard David Nwaba talks about his experience with the team thus far and who he patterned his game after along with his offseason goals.
JaVale McGee’s Mother Would Like a Word – The Ringer – via theringer.com
June 07 11:19 AM
Former WNBA player Pamela McGee has gone from the limelight to the sidelines
LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry all in Forbes’ top 10 for highest-paid athletes – via cleveland.com
June 07 08:03 PM
LeBron James is the second highest-paid athlete in the world according to Forbes Magazine, which included three NBA Finals stars in its top 10.
Report: Warrior’s sweep could cost team $22 million in lost gate revenue – via nba.nbcsports.com
June 07 07:26 PM
Teams get to keep more of their gate receipts during the playoffs.
