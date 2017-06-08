USA Today Sports

Trending stories: Finals, Lakers' choice and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!

June 07 12:21 PM
With all this discussion about the pace of play in the NBA Finals, or the arduous task of guarding Kevin Durant, LeBron James isn’t letting the idea that he’s “tired” enter the conversation.

June 08 01:18 AM
In a fitting turn of events, the Cavs went ice cold for the final 3:13 of Game 3, allowing the Warriors to move to within one win of history.

June 07 05:50 PM
JUN 7, 2017 – Mehmet Kanter, the father of Thunder center Enes Kanter, was released from police custody Wednesday according to The Associated Press.

June 07 11:46 AM
Will the Lakers draft Lonzo Ball or pass on him for Josh Jackson or De’Aaron Fox? Chad Ford and Kevin Pelton forecast L.A.’s choice at No. 2 and share what they think is the best move.

June 07 08:09 AM
The Warriors’ enigmatic heartbeat is not up to his old tricks.

June 08 01:42 AM
LeBron James says the Warriors stand as an opponent with “probably the most firepower I’ve played in my career.”

June 07 11:59 PM
The Cavs were zapped of energy when they needed it most, failing to score over the game’s final 3:08 and blowing a six-point lead.

June 07 08:05 PM

June 06 09:10 PM
Los Angeles Lakers guard David Nwaba talks about his experience with the team thus far and who he patterned his game after along with his offseason goals.

June 07 11:19 AM
Former WNBA player Pamela McGee has gone from the limelight to the sidelines

June 07 08:03 PM
LeBron James is the second highest-paid athlete in the world according to Forbes Magazine, which included three NBA Finals stars in its top 10.

June 07 07:26 PM
Teams get to keep more of their gate receipts during the playoffs.

