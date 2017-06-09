2020 Olympics in Tokyo to include men's and women's 3-on-3 basketball

The International Olympics Committee announced Friday it added 3-on-3 men’s and women’s basketball to the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

The halfcourt game lasts just 10 minutes and has a 12-second shot clock and ends when a team scores 21 points. Also known as 3-ball, the sport does not have quarters, halftimes or timeouts.

There is no coach and there is usually a DJ playing music and break dancers participating as well.

Here is more information about the fast-paced sport (via Olympic.org):

The program also includes youth-focused and urban-based additions such as Basketball 3×3 and BMX Freestyle, on top of Sport Climbing and Skateboarding. Basketball 3×3 was a successful innovation at the Youth Olympic Games in Singapore 2010 and Nanjing 2014. Sport Climbing and Skateboarding were proposed along with Baseball/Softball, Karate, and Surfing by Tokyo 2020 last year.

There will be eight teams from each gender represented in Tokyo. A press release for the announcement indicated the game is more youthful, urban and will include more women.

With the inclusion of 3-ball, women are expected to compose 48.8 percent of the participants in the 2020 Olympics. This is up from 45.6 percent in 2016 and 44.2 percent in 2012.

3-on-3 basketball was originally expected to be included in the 2016 Olympics.