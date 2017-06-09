Cavs fans are getting shields for Game 4 of NBA Finals in Cleveland

The Cleveland Cavaliers trail 3-0 during the 2017 NBA Finals. Fans will get an interesting giveaway during Game 4 tonight.

All in attendance will receive black t-shirts, a white rally towel as well as a Cavs-themed shield against the Warriors. According to a recent report, the shield logo will be introduced next season (via NBA.com):

The Shield represents the Cavaliers commitment to Defend the Land. The shield evokes the spirit of a modern defender. Introduction of the shield also represents the mark of a crusader, and the tool of a defender. The Shield is a direct nod to the most faithful and passionate of Cavaliers fans, including members of Wine & Gold United, who stand together in loyalty and support of the Cavaliers and are symbolic of the “All for One. One for All.” mindset and spirit.

Cleveland has a tough task to “Defend The Land” against Golden State this evening.