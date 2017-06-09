Cavs player says if team doesn't win title 'season was unsuccessful'

Cleveland Cavaliers veteran Richard Jefferson spoke to media before Game 4 of the 2017 NBA Finals and said the season may be a failure.

While the Cavs are Eastern Conference champions, Jefferson said it doesn’t matter unless they win the title (via NBA.com):

I still do not feel like we’ve reached our potential. We’ve said it all along. It doesn’t matter if we lose in Game 7 or what happens with tonight. If we don’t win the championship, then our season is unsuccessful. That’s it. It’s the same for them.

Jefferson said the same sentiment applies to “three or four” teams in the league, including the Spurs.

Last year, the Cavaliers won their first title in franchise history. Cleveland was dominant through the Eastern Conference Finals, though they face a 3-0 deficit against the Warriors tonight.