LaVar Ball predicts all three of his sons will win titles with Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers are considered likely to select Lonzo Ball in the 2017 NBA Draft. His father, LaVar, says his brothers will join him.

In a recent interview, LaVar said he did not think LiAngelo would get drafted but he would still end up on the Lakers (via ESPN):

Gelo [LiAngelo] is going [to] be one-and-done whether he’s good or bad. I’m going to put him in the draft, hope they don’t take him. Bring him into the Lakers as a free agent, let him wind up with his brother and watch how good they play together.

Back in December 2016, LaVar said all three of his children would be “one-and-done” at UCLA. LiAngelo, a three-star incoming freshman for the Bruins, is likely not on many draft boards for next season.

LaVar continued the sentiment, this time speaking about his youngest son LaMelo:

I’m going to do the same thing with Melo. And we get three of the Ball boys on the Lakers together, and we gonna go championship, championship, championship, championship, championship. You think I’m playing? You saw what they did in high school.

During their one season the three brothers played together in high school, they combined to average 71.2 ppg and led Chino Hills to a state title and a perfect record.

LiAngelo once scored 72 points in a game this year. LaMelo topped the performance with a 92-point game later in the season. Chino Hills, ranked No. 12, lost in the CIF State Southern Regional semifinals.

LaMelo is a five-star recruit for the Class of 2019 and a top-20 talent in his year.