USA Today Sports

Trending stories: LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Draymond Greene and more

Trending stories: LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Draymond Greene and more

Social Media

Trending stories: LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Draymond Greene and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!

June 08 05:55 PM
A day after falling behind 3-0 in the Finals, LeBron gave one of his most thoughtful and wide-ranging news conferences of the last year. Brian Windhorst breaks down the meaning behind King James’ words.

Shares

June 08 05:33 PM
The partnership between Kevin Durant and the Warriors wasn’t born from a salary-cap spike, but from a mutual drive for contentment – and greatness.

Shares

June 08 01:09 PM
Monty Williams will receive The Sager Strong Award named after longtime Turner Sports sideline reporter Craig Sager.

Shares

June 08 08:50 AM
There is nothing the Cavs or the rest of the league can do to match the talent of the Warriors, who are poised to collect titles.

Shares

June 08 03:33 PM
Cavs star LeBron James responded to criticism of his decision to pass to an open Kyle Korver rather than take the shot in a key moment late in Game 3, saying that he would do “the exact same thing” if given a second chance.

Shares

June 08 07:36 PM
French center Jonathan Jeanne has Marfan syndrome, a genetic disorder that also affected former Baylor standout Isaiah Austin.

Shares

June 08 04:39 PM
CLEVELAND — LeBron James attempted to hoist a potential game-tying 3-pointer with 10 seconds remaining in Game 3 of the NBA Finals and, with his right foot, inadvertently flailed upward and connected between the legs of Andre Iguodala as James was stripped of the ball.

Shares

June 08 08:41 AM
League sources are suggesting that the King could be looking to move west in 2018 for his next conquest

Shares

How Kevin Durant hit the shot of his life – via washingtonpost.com

June 08 09:17 AM
The Warriors’ superstar delivered the three-point haymaker that pushed Golden State to victory and a commanding 3-0 lead in the NBA Finals.

Shares

June 08 11:55 PM
Frequent access to a microphone gives Mychal Thompson an outlet to express his opinions as the Lakers’ color analyst for radio. Insight gained during his time as a member of the 1980s “Showtime” La…

Shares

June 08 06:38 PM
Draymond Green believes his infamous swipe at LeBron James’ groin cost Golden State the title in 2016. Zach Lowe shares the inside story of how the Warriors forgave him — and how it helped the franchise put together a team for the ages.

Shares

June 08 02:54 PM
LeBron James wouldn’t say if Kevin Durant joining the Golden State Warriors was fair, but he wo

Shares

June 08 05:51 PM
Of the seven predraft visitors the Blazers hosted Thursday, three have some kind of risk.

Shares

June 08 04:32 PM
Friday night, the Warriors are confronted with the grandest closeout of them all, because if they beat the Cavaliers one last time…

Shares

, Social Media

,

Recommended Videos

RELATED ARTICLES

Comments

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home