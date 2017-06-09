Trending stories: LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Draymond Greene and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
June 08 05:55 PM
A day after falling behind 3-0 in the Finals, LeBron gave one of his most thoughtful and wide-ranging news conferences of the last year. Brian Windhorst breaks down the meaning behind King James’ words.
Shares
Why K.D. was destined to join Golden State – via sports.yahoo.com
June 08 05:33 PM
The partnership between Kevin Durant and the Warriors wasn’t born from a salary-cap spike, but from a mutual drive for contentment – and greatness.
Shares
Williams to receive first-ever Sager Strong Award – via blog.mysanantonio.com
June 08 01:09 PM
Monty Williams will receive The Sager Strong Award named after longtime Turner Sports sideline reporter Craig Sager.
Shares
Harsh reality: Cavs are cooked – now and forever – via sports.yahoo.com
June 08 08:50 AM
There is nothing the Cavs or the rest of the league can do to match the talent of the Warriors, who are poised to collect titles.
Shares
LeBron: No regrets passing to Korver in clutch – via espn.com
June 08 03:33 PM
Cavs star LeBron James responded to criticism of his decision to pass to an open Kyle Korver rather than take the shot in a key moment late in Game 3, saying that he would do “the exact same thing” if given a second chance.
Shares
First-round prospect diagnosed with potentially career-ending disorder – via sports.yahoo.com
June 08 07:36 PM
French center Jonathan Jeanne has Marfan syndrome, a genetic disorder that also affected former Baylor standout Isaiah Austin.
Shares
Andre Iguodala on LeBron James kick: ‘I did not feel it’ – via espn.com
June 08 04:39 PM
CLEVELAND — LeBron James attempted to hoist a potential game-tying 3-pointer with 10 seconds remaining in Game 3 of the NBA Finals and, with his right foot, inadvertently flailed upward and connected between the legs of Andre Iguodala as James was stripped of the ball.
Shares
LeBron’s Second Era in Cleveland Could Be Ending Soon – via theringer.com
June 08 08:41 AM
League sources are suggesting that the King could be looking to move west in 2018 for his next conquest
Shares
How Kevin Durant hit the shot of his life – via washingtonpost.com
June 08 09:17 AM
The Warriors’ superstar delivered the three-point haymaker that pushed Golden State to victory and a commanding 3-0 lead in the NBA Finals.
Shares
Mychal Thompson advises LaVar Ball not to criticize his son’s future teammates – via ocregister.com
June 08 11:55 PM
Frequent access to a microphone gives Mychal Thompson an outlet to express his opinions as the Lakers’ color analyst for radio. Insight gained during his time as a member of the 1980s “Showtime” La…
Shares
June 08 06:38 PM
Draymond Green believes his infamous swipe at LeBron James’ groin cost Golden State the title in 2016. Zach Lowe shares the inside story of how the Warriors forgave him — and how it helped the franchise put together a team for the ages.
Shares
LeBron James won’t say if Kevin Durant joining Golden State Warriors was fair – via cleveland.com
June 08 02:54 PM
LeBron James wouldn’t say if Kevin Durant joining the Golden State Warriors was fair, but he wo
Shares
Portland Trail Blazers host talented — and risky — crop of 1st-round NBA Draft prospects – via oregonlive.com
June 08 05:51 PM
Of the seven predraft visitors the Blazers hosted Thursday, three have some kind of risk.
Shares
If the Warriors complete sweep of Cavs, five things become true – via csnbayarea.com
June 08 04:32 PM
Friday night, the Warriors are confronted with the grandest closeout of them all, because if they beat the Cavaliers one last time…
Comments