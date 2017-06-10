Trending stories: Lonzo Ball, NBA gossip, LeBron James and more

Irving: Green’s talk of ‘celebrating’ fueled Cavs – via espn.com June 10 04:01 AM Kyrie Irving said the Cavs had “extra motivation” to win Friday’s Game 4 after hearing Draymond Green’s comments about relishing the opportunity to celebrate a championship on Cleveland’s homecourt. Shares

Green not ejected as NBA says first T on Kerr – via espn.com June 09 11:41 PM Draymond Green appeared to be headed for an early exit in Game 4 on Friday night, but a first-half technical foul was actually given to Steve Kerr — not Green — allowing the Warriors' All-Star to remain in when he was later T'd up.

Thompson: Curry, Durant, Warriors' stars outshined badly in Cleveland – via mercurynews.com June 10 03:05 AM The Warriors quartet of future Hall of Famers didn't get the job done in Game of The Finals. Cleveland's stars were just too good.

LeBron passes MJ for 3rd on Finals scoring list – via espn.com June 09 09:23 PM LeBron James is now the third-most prolific scorer in NBA Finals history after passing Michael Jordan with his first bucket of Friday's Game 4 against the Warriors.

Record-breaking Cavs explosion sends suddenly heated series back West – via espn.com June 10 12:12 AM The Cavaliers shooting finally woke up in the NBA Finals as they avoid a sweep and send the series back to Golden State down 3-1.