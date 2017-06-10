Trending stories: Lonzo Ball, NBA gossip, LeBron James and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Lonzo Ball May Be a Star, but Los Angeles Lakers Have Questions Ahead of Draft – via bleacherreport.com
June 09 09:43 AM
LOS ANGELES — Lonzo Ball was fine. He was humble and respectful in conversation over meals. He shot the ball well on the court. He very well might be the Los Angeles Lakers ’ draft pick in two weeks’ time…
June 09 10:08 PM
How ‘The Jordan Rules’ Created the Era of NBA Gossip – via theringer.com
June 09 09:34 AM
Remembering Sam Smith’s scandalous, detail-laced chronicle of Michael Jordan in the early 1990s, 25 years later
June 09 11:28 AM
The Cleveland Cavaliers appear to have a title obstacle that won’t go away anytime soon. What can they do to close the Golden State gap?
Irving: Green’s talk of ‘celebrating’ fueled Cavs – via espn.com
June 10 04:01 AM
Kyrie Irving said the Cavs had “extra motivation” to win Friday’s Game 4 after hearing Draymond Green’s comments about relishing the opportunity to celebrate a championship on Cleveland’s homecourt.
June 09 09:07 AM
In an interview with ESPN, Stephen Curry discusses his monstrous Finals numbers and his drive to perform at his full potential after last year’s loss.
LeBron James says his mother did not want him to return to the Cleveland Cavaliers – via cleveland.com
June 09 03:11 PM
LeBron James brought up the Dan Gilbert letter and said his mom didn’t want him to return to the Cavs
Green not ejected as NBA says first T on Kerr – via espn.com
June 09 11:41 PM
Draymond Green appeared to be headed for an early exit in Game 4 on Friday night, but a first-half technical foul was actually given to Steve Kerr — not Green — allowing the Warriors’ All-Star to remain in when he was later T’d up.
Final Thoughts: It’s one win, but Cavs have hope now as… – via theathletic.com
June 10 04:47 AM
CLEVELAND – Twenty-seven thoughts for 27 shots from Kyrie Irving in Friday’s 137-116 win over…
Thompson: Curry, Durant, Warriors’ stars outshined badly in Cleveland – via mercurynews.com
June 10 03:05 AM
The Warriors quartet of future Hall of Famers didn’t get the job done in Game of The Finals. Cleveland’s stars were just too good.
LeBron passes MJ for 3rd on Finals scoring list – via espn.com
June 09 09:23 PM
LeBron James is now the third-most prolific scorer in NBA Finals history after passing Michael Jordan with his first bucket of Friday’s Game 4 against the Warriors.
June 10 12:12 AM
The Cavaliers shooting finally woke up in the NBA Finals as they avoid a sweep and send the series back to Golden State down 3-1.
With Warriors’ pursuit of perfection over, only Cavs can now make history – via csnbayarea.com
June 10 01:27 AM
The Warriors wanted a 16-0 postseason. That goal is now over. The new goal is to make sure the Cavs to make history…again.
June 10 01:58 AM
The Sacramento Kings are hosting top NBA draft prospects including De’Aaron Fox, Justin Jackson, Donovan Mitchell and Jarrett Allen. Will Markelle Fultz be next?
Draymond Green’s full, animated, honest Game 4 postgame interview – via mercurynews.com
June 10 01:31 AM
CLEVELAND — About an hour after that wild Game 4 in Cleveland on Saturday night — actually around 1 a.m. on Sunday morning, local time — Draymond Green strolled into an adjacent, …
