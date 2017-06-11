Cavaliers are undefeated in postseason when Deron Williams scores

The Cleveland Cavaliers signed veteran point guard Deron Williams at the end of February, who has played a very strange role the postseason.

As u/DapDaGenius noted on Reddit, the Cavs are 13-0 in the playoffs when Williams makes at least one shot. But in the games Williams has not scored, Cleveland is winless at 0-4. This means Williams was scoreless in the first three games of the 2017 NBA Finals as the Warriors took a 3-0 lead.

Williams spoke about his first opportunity to play for the NBA title (via WKYC.com):

Once you get here and once you’re in The Finals, it’s definitely exciting. I feel blessed to be in this position and to be able to compete for a championship. And just trying to live in the moment, relish it, and enjoy it because you don’t know if it will ever happen again.

Some writers wondered if Williams would end up without a point during his first trip to the championship. One poll on Cleveand.com indicated just 33 percent of fans thought he should get any playing time in Game 4.

Deron Williams scores his first Finals points ever pic.twitter.com/uuDw97Bmh8 — The Ringer (@ringer) June 10, 2017

However, Williams shot 66.6 percent from the field with a 3-pointer made in 12:27 minutes of action against Golden State.

During the regular season, the Cavs had two losses and just one win in games he did not score.

Below are his game logs from each of his appearances with Cleveland in the postseason.