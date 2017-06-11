LeBron James, Malik Monk, new rest guidelines and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Love Him or Hate Him, LeBron Is Just LeBron – via basketballinsiders.com
June 09 09:56 PM
Doing things his way, LeBron James has long ceased trying to live up to our expectations, writes Moke Hamilton.
Tyler Dorsey trying to secure a spot in the draft – via eurohoops.net
June 11 07:04 AM
NBA PM: There’s More to Basketball Than Rings – via basketballinsiders.com
June 08 06:50 PM
With concern mounting over title intrigue, Ben Dowsett reminds readers there’s more to basketball than rings.
Film room: How’d the Cavaliers shred the Warriors from 3 in Game 4? – via mercurynews.com
June 10 04:57 PM
A deeper look at the Warriors shoddy 3-point defense in Game 4.
Silver says new rest guidelines will emphasize rest at home, not multiple stars on same tonight – via nba.nbcsports.com
June 10 04:59 PM
The guidelines have to be paired with better, more spaced out scheduling from the NBA to make it all work.
Tyronn Lue says ‘Believeland’ won’t give up in Finals as Cavaliers find motivation against Warriors in all corners – via cleveland.com
June 10 10:43 AM
Somewhere in between thriving in the worst possible situation to breaking up the Warriors’ party, the Cavs found what they needed to rout the Warriors 137-116 in Game 4 of the Finals.
Warriors-Cavaliers Power Rankings: LeBron, Kyrie on the rise – via mercurynews.com
June 10 02:56 PM
And what the heck is going on with Draymond Green, who got baited masterfully by the Cavs?
June 10 01:58 AM
The Sacramento Kings are hosting top NBA draft prospects including De’Aaron Fox, Justin Jackson, Donovan Mitchell and Jarrett Allen. Will Markelle Fultz be next?
2017 NBA Draft: 5 best fits for Malik Monk – via fansided.com
June 07 10:09 AM
Malik Monk has a wide range of NBA Draft projections and could be selected anywhere from No. 3 to the Sixers, to No. 11 with the Hornets. Which team is the…
Summer agenda: Should the Rockets extend James Harden? – via sports.yahoo.com
June 09 02:22 PM
Houston can add an additional four years to the back end of the All-NBA guard’s current deal even though he has two years remaining on it.
How the Cavs dropped the hammer on Golden State in Game 4 – via sports.yahoo.com
June 10 03:33 AM
The Cavs have talked plenty about being physical, but they finally did it Friday night, taking it to Golden State first and never letting up.
