NBA prospect Dennis Smith could eventually become a slam dunk champion

Dennis Smith Jr. may soon make a big name for himself in the 2017 NBA draft, especially if reports about his vertical leap are accurate.

He is known as one of the more athletic point guard prospects in the draft and can make empathic dunks while on the court. While he is a bit undersized, he demonstrated an elite trait during his recent workout with the Lakers (via OC Register):

Smith Jr. impressed the Lakers with his workout after leading the Wolfpack with 18.1 points on 45.5 percent shooting and 6.2 assists during his freshman season. He had a 48-inch vertical. He also believed he could have helped the Lakers in one specific category.

A 48-inch vertical is a full four feet so for someone who is 6-foot-2, this means a dunk puts his head two inches above the rim. For comparison, an average max vertical is 34.7″ for a point guard.

Smith Jr. confirmed the mark on his Twitter account. It was his first post since December 2016.

Other players who have recorded fantastic records before they entered the league include Vince Carter (43 inches) Nate Robinson (43.5 inches) and Zach LaVine (41.5 inches).

But the high-flying dunks are nothing new for him. Below is a video of Smith Jr. in 2013 jumping over a teammate who is also listed at 6-foot-2.