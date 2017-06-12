JaVale McGee, Tupac biopic investor, must win Game 5 to see premiere

All Eyez on Me is a biopic about slain rapper Tupac Shakur that premieres this week. Golden State Warriors big man JaVale McGee is a financial backer.

In order to make the premiere on Thursday, he needs to defeat the Cavaliers in Game 5 on Monday. Otherwise, the series will go back to Cleveland and will interfere with the first screening. McGee saw the script two years ago and became an investor last summer.

McGee spoke about the film with ESPN’s Marc J. Spears (via The Undefeated):

I’ve always been into producing stuff. I got put into a position where I was able to be more of a monetary producer in the Tupac movie. So I jumped at the chance, especially after I saw the movie … I hope I can make the movie premiere.

Shaquille O’Neal, who often teases the Golden State player, recently made his own movie trailer about McGee.

The NBA player has a bit of an acting background as well. He appeared in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Shell Shocked Rap (2014) a few years ago.