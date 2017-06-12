LeBron James will be honest about Durant-to-Warriors 'in a few years'

When Kevin Durant joined the Golden State Warriors during the offseason, few were impacted more than Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James.

James, who currently trails Durant and the Warriors 3-1 in the 2017 NBA Finals, will face-off against Golden State in Game 5 at Oracle Arena Monday. He has matched up in the series against Durant, who seeks his first championship since getting drafted in 2007.

David Aldridge asked James about Durant joining the Warriors, which triggered an interesting response (via NBA.com):

I can see both sides… but whatever I say, people will take it the wrong way… a few years from now I’ll tell you how I really feel about the situation.

Does this mean James plans on retiring in just a few years? Or he feels he can speak more candidly about the league once he’s a seasoned NBA veteran?

In recent weeks, James has spoken openly about the fairness of Durant joining the Warriors. He has also said if he were an NBA owner, he’d try to sign anyone much like the Cowboys in the NFL and the Yankees in the MLB.

Durant and James were given a double technical foul in Game 4 for their heated interaction. During the exchange, Durant may have had a sneak peak of how James really feels about the situation.