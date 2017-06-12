Ranking the top NBA Finals series comebacks

We’ve been here before. The Warriors are up 3-1 on the Cavaliers in the NBA Finals. Can Cleveland come back yet again? We’ll find out. But for now, let’s take a look back at the seven best NBA Finals series comebacks.
7. 2010, Celtics vs. Lakers
After falling behind 3-2 in the series, the Lakers won big in Game 6 to set up a dramatic Game 7. In the decisive game, Los Angeles squeaked out an 83-79 victory. Kobe Bryant scored 23 points, but the real hero was Ron Artest, who hit a late 3-pointer to extend L.A.’s lead. (Artest finished the night with 20 points.)
Article, NBA Finals, Boston Celtics, Cleveland Cavaliers, Dallas Mavericks, Detroit Pistons, Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat, Philadelphia 76ers, Portland Trail Blazers, San Antonio Spurs
Comments