Ranking the top NBA Finals series comebacks

We’ve been here before. The Warriors are up 3-1 on the Cavaliers in the NBA Finals. Can Cleveland come back yet again? We’ll find out. But for now, let’s take a look back at the seven best NBA Finals series comebacks.

7. 2010, Celtics vs. Lakers

After falling behind 3-2 in the series, the Lakers won big in Game 6 to set up a dramatic Game 7. In the decisive game, Los Angeles squeaked out an 83-79 victory. Kobe Bryant scored 23 points, but the real hero was Ron Artest, who hit a late 3-pointer to extend L.A.’s lead. (Artest finished the night with 20 points.)