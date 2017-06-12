Rudy Gay, officially a free agent, could be interested in Miami Heat

NBA veteran Rudy Gay officially opted out of his contract with the Sacramento Kings, which makes him a free agent.

Gay had a 3-year, $40 million deal with Sacramento. He would have made a $14.2 million base salary next year. Gay will be a $20 million cap hit for the Kings for the 2018-19 season. During the 2016-17 season, Gay missed time due to a ruptured Achilles tendon.

Miami Herald reported in December 2016 that Gay loves the Heat. The whisper got louder Monday when he elected to become a free agent.

And, as I included in a recent @DefPenHoops story: A person close to free agent Rudy Gay told me Gay remains interested in heading to Miami. — JD Shaw (@JShawNBA) June 10, 2017

Earlier this year, the Sacramento forward asked for a trade from the Kings. Miami was one of the teams interested in acquiring him at the time but likely believed they could land him via free agency.

The Heat could have an interest in Gay if they are unable to sign free agent Gordon Hayward, who is also linked to the team.

