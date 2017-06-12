Video, Featured, Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Cleveland Cavaliers, Golden State Warriors
1hr
DunkWire 1hr ago
Cavs vet Richard Jefferson aggressively asked to guard Kevin Durant
Jefferson had a huge block on Durant in Game 4.
3hr
DunkWire 3hr ago
Rudy Gay, officially a free agent, could be interested in Miami Heat
Gay had a 3-year, $40 million deal with Sacramento.
3hr
DunkWire 3hr ago
JaVale McGee, Tupac biopic investor, must win Game 5 to see premiere
JaVale McGee hopes he can make the premiere.
7hr
7hr
8hr
9hr
20hr
