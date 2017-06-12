Terrance Ferguson, likely NBA first-round pick, says college is a ripoff

Before the 2017 NBA draft, likely first-round pick Terrance Ferguson spoke candidly and explained his thoughts about NCAA basketball.

Ferguson explained why he chose to spend his NBA-mandated one year away from high school playing professionally (via Charlotte Observer):

At college, the only people making money off you are the coaches. You’re not making anything off your jersey sales, ticket sales. Not anything. So go overseas, the way I did, and get your money’s worth. Get paid for what you’re doing.

Other players who made a similar decision are Brandon Jennings and Emmanuel Mudiay. Jennings was the No. 10 overall pick after playing in Italy. Mudiay played in China, then was selected at No. 7 overall in 2015.

He went to high school with Mudiay, who he says is like family to him.

With both players on their roster when Mudiay was a senior and Ferguson was a sophomore, Prime Prep Academy in Dallas finished the year ranked No. 8 overall in the state of Texas.

The NBA prospect averaged just 4.8 ppg with 0.6 assists in 14.6 minutes per game for the Adelaide 36ers in Australia. But he thinks the lack of playing time made him more ready to play at the next level:

I’m way more prepared than any college player. A college player is coming in thinking he’s the man. After you’ve sat on the bench (on a pro team), they’re not going to like that. I’ve already faced that overseas. I overcome that, so I have the right mindset coming into the league.

Players from Australia’s NBL to play in the NBA include Patty Mills and Joe Ingles.

To see what teams have expressed interest in Ferguson, check our NBA draft workouts storyline via HoopsHype.