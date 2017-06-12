Trending stories: Markelle Fultz, Draymond Green and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Murphy: Like Jaylen Brown, Markelle Fultz proves there’s good among the bad – via bostonherald.com
June 11 09:50 AM
Had Ben Simmons spent his only collegiate season playing for a legitimate NCAA power, which Louisiana State certainly was not, early opinions of his ability to win would have been quite different …
Lakers Work Out Dennis Smith Jr., ‘Hopeful’ of Bringing in Markelle Fultz – via zagsblog.com
June 11 04:38 PM
The Lakers on Sunday worked out N.C. …
LeBron likes Olympics 3-on-3, no plans to play – via espn.com
June 11 07:07 PM
With the Olympics adding 3-on-3 basketball as a medal event, LeBron James said the move is great for the game but he doesn’t plan to participate. So which Cavalier would be best? JR Smith says Kyrie Irving would be an ideal fit.
Cavs’ Lue: We were ‘too nice’ before Game 4 – via espn.com
June 11 07:24 PM
Tyronn Lue said Sunday that he liked the physical approach the Cavaliers showed in Game 4 and his team needs to replicate the same mindset on monday’s Game 5 at Oakland.
Draymond Green has no regrets about his “not sharp” comment about Cavaliers fans – via mercurynews.com
June 11 04:39 PM
OAKLAND — On Sunday afternoon in Oakland, Draymond Green faced the media for the first time since his lively postgame press conference in Cleveland, when, among other things, he said he didn&…
ASK IRA: Are Heat on the clock for more than just the draft? – via sun-sentinel.com
June 11 08:54 AM
Is Miami Heat’s approach in free agency going forward predicated on Tyler Johnson?
This is why the Warriors need Kevin Durant – via sbnation.com
June 11 08:55 AM
We saw what happened in a 3-1 NBA Finals last year. Kevin Durant is in Golden State to prevent that from happening again.
