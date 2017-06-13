Warriors consultant Steve Nash won his first NBA championship

Two-time NBA MVP Steve Nash never made it to the Finals. But as a player developmental consultant for the Warriors, he got his first title.

Nash, 43, began working with Golden State in November of 2015. Steve Kerr, who is the coach of the Warriors, was the GM of the Suns from 2007 until 2010. Nash played for Phoenix during this stretch.

Kerr spoke about Nash when the 8-time All-Star was hired (via Warriors.com):

Steve and I have a great relationship from our time together in Phoenix while I was general manager, and we share a lot of beliefs about how the game should be played and about the work ethic that goes in to being great. I can’t wait to work with him again and have him around our team.

After the game, Nash shared a moment with 2017 NBA Finals MVP Kevin Durant.

When Durant spoke with Nash about potentially joining Golden State, the once-electrifying point guard said it seemed like a good fit for him to grow as a person. You can watch the two hug after the game.

Others who may also get a ring include Anderson Varejao (who was cut in February), Jose Calderon (who never had the chance to play with Golden State because they cut him to make room for Matt Barnes) and former Cavs coach Mike Brown.

Nash was coached by Brown when he played for the Lakers during the 2012 season.