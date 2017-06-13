Ranking the top 10 most ridiculously talented teams ever assembled

On Monday night, the Warriors clinched their second championship in three years. Where does Golden State, which added Kevin Durant to its roster last summer, stack up against other super teams? Let’s take a look. Here’s a list of the top 10 most ridiculously talented teams ever assembled.

10. 2007 Patriots

The Patriots already had a solid defense and Tom Brady prior to the 2007 offseason. Then they picked up Randy Moss (and also Wes Welker). With Brady and Moss leading the way—the two hooked up for an NFL record 23 touchdowns—New England finished the regular season 16-0 before losing to the Giants in the Super Bowl.

9. 2010s Heat

Before the Warriors became a super team, LeBron James initiated one of his own. James left Cleveland to join Dwyane Wade in Miami. The Heat also added Chris Bosh to form a formidable core. With that trio, the Heat won a pair of championships.