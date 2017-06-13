Trending stories: NBA champs, LeBron James' amazing play and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
June 13 12:39 AM
Zach Lowe examines how the Warriors got back on top, whether they can keep the team together and what to expect from their biggest challengers.
The uncluttered mind of Klay Thompson – via sbnation.com
June 12 08:46 AM
No one ever worries about Klay, and Klay never worries about his job. So it goes.
LeBron James, the real Finals MVP – via espn.com
June 12 10:18 AM
The Cavs trail the Warriors 3-1 in the Finals, but Tom Haberstroh makes the case for LeBron James as Finals MVP.
College basketball is a ripoff, Hornets draft prospect says, so he got even, got paid. – via heraldsun.com
June 12 01:32 PM
Charlotte Hornets work out Terrance Ferguson, who skipped college basketball, says others should, too, because the one-and-done rule is a ripoff.
The Warriors formula for an NBA title: Slow down Kyrie Irving, win it all – via mercurynews.com
June 12 10:27 AM
One of the big questions heading into Game 5 is can the Warriors slow Kyrie Irving?
Kawakami: What the Warriors should — and shouldn’t — change heading into Game 5 – via mercurynews.com
June 12 09:22 AM
OAKLAND–The Warriors just lost their first playoff game in four rounds, the first loss of any fashion since April 10, and remain one victory from a title, so there is only one possible way th…
Report: Spurs getting new secondary logo (picture) – via nba.nbcsports.com
June 12 11:00 AM
Simplistic – for better or worse
LeBron first to average triple-double in Finals – via espn.com
June 13 01:21 AM
LeBron James had 41 points with 13 rebounds and eight assists in Game 5 Monday night to become the first player to average a triple double in the Finals.
Andre Iguodala’s spectacular slam, big night changed Game 5 course for Warriors – via mercurynews.com
June 13 02:20 AM
Veteran swingman plays 38 minutes, scores 20 points and provides steady hand in clincher
Bay Area Sports Insiders preview Game 5 of the NBA Finals – via mercurynews.com
June 12 12:23 PM
Join us at Oaklandish at 3 p.m. today for Warriors-Cavs talk
Cavs’ emotions raw in aftermath, Lue says – via espn.com
June 13 03:19 AM
As confident Tyronn Lue’s outlook was when comparing the Cavs to the Warriors franchise that has now beaten Cleveland in the Finals twice in three years, he said the defeat was still devastating.
NBA Finals: LeBron James faces his basketball mortality after falling short again – via cbssports.com
June 13 03:01 AM
The Warriors present an existential challenge to the reign of King James
NBA Finals: How the Warriors’ dominance can help forge a new, better NBA – via cbssports.com
June 13 12:49 AM
There is an upside to total dominance: a better league
Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert plans to meet with David Griffin about new contract, believes team can play with Golden State Warriors – via cleveland.com
June 13 01:17 AM
Cavaliers majority owner Dan Gilbert told cleveland.com he would meet with general manager David Griffin “in the next few days” to determine his future with the franchise.
