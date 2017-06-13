Trending stories: NBA champs, LeBron James' amazing play and more

LeBron first to average triple-double in Finals – via espn.com June 13 01:21 AM LeBron James had 41 points with 13 rebounds and eight assists in Game 5 Monday night to become the first player to average a triple double in the Finals. Shares

Cavs' emotions raw in aftermath, Lue says – via espn.com June 13 03:19 AM As confident Tyronn Lue's outlook was when comparing the Cavs to the Warriors franchise that has now beaten Cleveland in the Finals twice in three years, he said the defeat was still devastating.