11 things you may not know about Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

1. He broke his hand in 1977 punching Bucks center Kent Benson.

2. He’s the NBA’s all-time leader in Win Shares with 273.4.

3. He averaged 30-plus points in four of his 20 NBA seasons.

4. He allegedly asked to be traded to the Knicks in 1981.

5. He has co-authored a book and a series of comics about Sherlock Holmes‘ older brother.

6. The NCAA banned dunking because of him.

7. His Arabic name means “the noble one, servant of the Almighty”.

8. He learned the mechanics of the ‘Skyhook’ in fifth grade.

9. He’s No.1 in scoring, minutes, fouls and field goals made and attempted in NBA history.

10. He has received the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

11. In 1985, he became the oldest Finals MVP in history.