Damian Lillard tweets he'd play for Jazz or Lakers if he left Blazers

Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard is under contract until the 2021 season, but if he were to leave, he has two teams in mind.

Lillard expressed interest in the Lakers and the Jazz. His interest in the Jazz makes sense because he went to college in Utah and has expressed a sincere infatuation for his college town. His rap album The Letter O is a tribute to Ogden, the city in Utah where he played for Weber State.

If blazers said they didn't want me… Utah Jazz or Lakers https://t.co/jep3V9qRsS — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) June 14, 2017

In April 2016, Lillard said he was “trying to do what Kobe did in LA” for Portland. Bryant is a longtime supporter of Lillard.

Last season, the Portland star scuffled with young Los Angeles point guard D’Angelo Russell. After the game, he complained about the way Russell used elbows against him.

While it seems just about impossible, Lillard replacing Russell as the Lakers star would be a sense of karmic justice for the Trail Blazers point guard.