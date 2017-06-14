Lonzo Ball makes fun of LaVar Ball in hilarious video for Father's Day

NBA draft prospect Lonzo Ball is known as much for his outspoken dad as his on-court performance. He joked about LaVar Ball in a new video.

De’Aaron Fox (Kentucky), Jayson Tatum (Duke) and Jonathan Isaac (Florida State) all spoke lovingly about their fathers in an ad for Foot Locker. Lonzo, who is typically regarded as soft-spoken, delivered a deadpan roast of the most infamous LaVar moments.

Others spoke about countless one-on-one games in the driveway. Lonzo recalled the “special day” when LaVar berated his high school coach in front of a crowd for not giving him enough touches.

While Isaac thanked his dad for waking up early to drive him to faraway basketball tournaments, Lonzo made fun of LaVar for copywriting his name and turning it into a “family lifestyle” brand. He also made reference to when LaVar shouted with Stephen A. Smith on ESPN’s First Take.

The ad got a little too real when Lonzo discussed how LaVar told 29 of the 30 NBA teams to “not bother” drafting him because he’s going to the Lakers, considering the recent infatuation Los Angeles has shown in Josh Jackson.

Of course, the roast is all in good fun. Lonzo has previously told ESPN’s Ramona Shelbourne he “believes” what LaVar says and it “one hundred percent behind it” as well.

Watch the full video from Foot Locker below and watch until the end for a fantastic punchline from Tatum.