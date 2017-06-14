NBA front offices think LeBron James could leave Cleveland in one year

After the Cleveland Cavaliers lost to the Golden State Warriors in the 2017 NBA Finals, the future of LeBron James became even more unclear.

On a recent podcast, two basketball experts Adrian Wojnarowski and Bobby Marks spoke about the realistic likelihood of James taking his talents to Los Angeles. James becomes a free agent after next season and Woj said there is not an expectation he will return to the Cavs (via Yahoo):

Within Cleveland and around the league, they feel he’s very much in play to leave again and likely head out to west to one of the two Los Angeles teams. The Lakers could very well be a target … his business interests, his Hollywood aspirations, his media ventures are based out there.

James has an extensive background as a producer (he has his own production company) and actor in film and television. He owns 17 Blaze Pizza franchises. Their company is based near Los Angeles. This move would also put James much closer to the Nike headquarters.

Woj believes the minute James won a championship for Cleveland, he was liberated for leaving the first time to Miami. Teams in the Eastern Conference believe he could leave to play in the Western Conference after next season.

When looking at the roster, they’re getting older with players like Channing Frye and Richard Jefferson. They also need to pay upcoming free agents including Kyle Korver, who could cost around $8 million per season. Plus, Cleveland does not have any draft picks to pick up young talent or for trades.

It’s also harder, one would expect, to pick up veteran free agents for cheap and convince them to leave in Cleveland considering Golden State is still the favorite to win the title next year.