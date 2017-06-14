The Top 25 free agent signings of the last 25 years

1. Shaquille O’Neal to Lakers, July 1996.
2. LeBron James to Heat, July 2010.
3. LeBron James to Cavaliers, July 2014.
4. Kevin Durant to Warriors, July 2016.
5. Steve Nash to Suns, July 2004.
6. Chris Bosh to Heat, July 2010.
7. Tracy McGrady to Magic, August 2000.
8. Chauncey Billups to Pistons, July 2002.
9. Dikembe Mutombo to Hawks, July 1996.
10. Joe Johnson to Hawks, August 2005.
11. Gilbert Arenas to Wizards, August 2003.
12. LaMarcus Aldridge to Spurs, July 2015.
13. Vlade Divac to Kings, January 1999.
14. Andre Iguodala to Warriors, July 2013.
15. Amare Stoudemire to Knicks, July 2010.
16. Rashard Lewis to Magic, July 2007.
17. Carlos Boozer to Jazz, July 2004.
18. Dwight Howard to Rockets, July 2013.
19. Ray Allen to Heat, July 2012.
20. Shawn Marion to Mavericks, July 2009.
21. Eddie Jones to Heat, August 2000.
22. David West to Pacers, December 2011.
23. Scottie Pippen to Rockets, January 1999.
24. Pau Gasol to Bulls, July 2014.
25. Metta World Peace to Lakers, July 2009.
