Trending stories: KD's first hours as an NBA champion, Knicks' draft workouts and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
An inside look at Kevin Durant’s first three hours as an NBA champion – via mercurynews.com
June 13 09:30 AM
OAKLAND — Kyrie Irving missed a jumper with a minute left, Draymond Green grabbed the rebound and, with 55 seconds on the clock, Kevin Durant bent over in disbelief and staggered toward the A…
Shares
Hate Them If You Want, but the Warriors Are What Every Team Should Hope to Be – via bleacherreport.com
June 13 06:00 PM
“There is something that is very special about them as human beings,” Steve Kerr tells B/R, his shirt and hair still soaked with Champagne. “That’s what, to me, carries teams over the top.”
Shares
The Knicks’ draft workouts are different than the rest of NBA’s – via nypost.com
June 13 09:42 PM
North Carolina’s championship-winning junior swingman Justin Jackson had participated in six NBA workouts prior to Tuesday’s visit to the Knicks’ Tarrytown compound. This one — off the bat — felt d…
Shares
Lakers Workout Kansas Josh Jackson (Video Interview & Transcript) – via lakersnation.com
June 13 10:23 PM
Los Angeles Lakers worked out Kansas’ forward Josh Jackson on Tuesday afternoon who talks about strengths/weaknesses, anger management, and the NBA draft.
Shares
LeBron’s legacy is as intact as Jordan’s – via espn.com
June 13 03:43 PM
For critics who compare LeBron James’ 3-5 record in the NBA Finals to Michael Jordan’s 6-0 mark and draw conclusions, stop and consider the broader picture.
Shares
June 13 12:39 AM
Zach Lowe examines how the Warriors got back on top, whether they can keep the team together and what to expect from their biggest challengers.
Shares
Tears, cheers for Steve Kerr as Warriors coach completes personal comeback with NBA title – via mercurynews.com
June 13 11:52 AM
Warriors coach Steve Kerr sheds happy tears after season of personal pain
Shares
What Steph Curry sacrificed, and what he won – via sbnation.com
June 13 08:50 AM
No one gave up more to make room for Kevin Durant. The two-time MVP never bristled, and now he is rewarded.
Shares
After battling depression and surviving a suicide attempt, Mike Sweetney is spreading positivity – via hoopshype.com
June 12 07:29 AM
In 2003, it seemed like New York Knicks rookie Mike Sweetney had every reason to be happy. He was the ninth overall pick in one of the best draft classes of all time and living his NBA dream after …
Shares
Stephen Curry gave it up to get it back, and now he’s got it all – via sports.yahoo.com
June 13 09:10 PM
No Warrior sacrificed more for this championship than Stephen Curry, and now, he is inarguable.
Shares
How Warriors’ Kevin Durant finally became No. 1 – via sports.yahoo.com
June 13 08:33 AM
It’s been quite a journey for Kevin Durant, a 10-year veteran who can now call himself an NBA champion – and perhaps the best player in the league.
Shares
Rising Spurs star Dejounte Murray is spending his summer training with Kawhi Leonard – via mysanantonio.com
June 13 06:18 PM
Murray, the Spurs’ 2016 first round draft pick, averaged 3.4 points in 38 games in his rookie season. Murray finished with 14 points and five assists, helping the Spurs to a 118-115 overtime victory. […] Anderson, who will not play on the team’s summer league roster, will spend time in the Los Angles area working out with Oklahoma City Thunder star Russell Westbrook and New Orleans Pelicans star Anthony Davis.
Shares
VIDEO: Lakers Workout Kentucky De’Aaron Fox (Interview) – via lakersnation.com
June 13 05:55 PM
Los Angeles Lakers worked out Kentucky point guard De’Aaron Fox on Tuesday morning in preparation for the 2017 NBA Draft (video interview and transcript)
Shares
Kawakami: Why this was the most emotional Warriors championship moment ever – via mercurynews.com
June 13 06:39 PM
OAKLAND — This era’s first Warriors championship was 100-percent exhilaration and adrenaline two years ago — a first-blush rush to ecstasy for all involved. The first NBA Finals d…
Comments