NBA players seem to love how petty LeBron James was to Draymond Green

Earlier today, Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James showed off his new, bald haircut. This caught the attention of Draymond Green.

While Green was celebrating his NBA title with the Warriors, he wore a shirt making fun of the name of the Cavs home court: Quicken Loans Arena. He called it a “quickie” because Golden State “got them out of here quick” for the championship.

This is a bit of a comedy callback to last season when James wore an “Ultimate Warrior” (seemingly poking at Golden State) shirt to the Cleveland parade.

Green also posted a photo on Instagram of James with this caption:

Them dubs finally made him go bald!!! Congrats bro @KingJames

James wouldn’t let Green get the last word in for this round. He posted a photo on Instagram with a classic that’s what she said joke in reference to the word “Quickie” on the shirt. MVP candidates Russell Westbrook and James Harden both liked the photo on Instagram.

Of course, James and Green are friends off the court and played together in the Olympics.

Russell Westbrook liked LeBron James' Instagram post that responded to Draymond Green. 😂 Stay petty, NBA. — Alex Kennedy (@AlexKennedyNBA) June 15, 2017

HARDEN TOO

WE HAVE A PETTY WORLD WAR#PettyWarz pic.twitter.com/I2aYtd9yJt — #PettyWarz (@World_Wide_Wob) June 15, 2017

If the @KingJames petty response back to @Money23Green don't make you love the NBA. Idk what will 😂🤣😭 — Spencer Dinwiddie (@SDinwiddie_25) June 15, 2017