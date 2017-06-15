NBA players seem to love how petty LeBron James was to Draymond Green

Earlier today, Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James showed off his new, bald haircut. This caught the attention of Draymond Green.
While Green was celebrating his NBA title with the Warriors, he wore a shirt making fun of the name of the Cavs home court: Quicken Loans Arena. He called it a “quickie” because Golden State “got them out of here quick” for the championship.
This is a bit of a comedy callback to last season when James wore an “Ultimate Warrior” (seemingly poking at Golden State) shirt to the Cleveland parade.
Green also posted a photo on Instagram of James with this caption:
Them dubs finally made him go bald!!! Congrats bro @KingJames
James wouldn’t let Green get the last word in for this round. He posted a photo on Instagram with a classic that’s what she said joke in reference to the word “Quickie” on the shirt. MVP candidates Russell Westbrook and James Harden both liked the photo on Instagram.
Of course, James and Green are friends off the court and played together in the Olympics.
DunkWire, Cleveland Cavaliers, draymond green, Golden State Warriors, LeBron James, Draymond Green, LeBron James, Cleveland Cavaliers, Golden State Warriors
Comments