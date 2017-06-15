NBA Free Agency 2017: Point Guards

POINT GUARDS / SHOOTING GUARDS / SMALL FORWARDS / POWER FORWARDS / CENTERS
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Team: Golden State
25.3 ppg, 6.6 apg
Won another NBA title and developed great chemistry with KD. He’s probably a Warrior for life.
2. Chris Paul
Player Option / Point Guard / 6-0 / Team: LA Clippers
18.1 ppg, 9.2 apg, 5.0 rpg
Chris Paul is on the wrong side of 30, but suitors will line up for his services regardless. You would expect him to lose a step by now. It hasn’t happened yet.
3. Kyle Lowry
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-0 / Team: Toronto
22.4 ppg, 7.0 apg, 4.8 rpg
The Raptors playmaker had another great regular season, but disappointed again in the playoffs.
4. Jrue Holiday
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-4 / Team: New Orleans
15.4 ppg, 7.3 apg, 3.9 rpg
Highly productive player when healthy. Durability is an obvious issue with him.
5. George Hill
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Team: Utah
16.9 ppg, 4.1 apg, 3.4 rpg
The always reliable Hill had his best year on the offensive end. Missed a lot of games, though.
6. Jeff Teague
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-2 / Team: Indiana
15.3 ppg, 7.8 apg, 4.0 rpg
Still only 28, the dynamic Teague has many good basketball years ahead of him.
7. Derrick Rose
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Team: New York
18.0 ppg, 4.4 apg, 3.8 rpg
His play was solid if unspectacular in New York. Didn’t help himself by going AWOL before a game vs. New Orleans.
8. Rajon Rondo
Team Option / Point Guard / 6-1 / Team: Chicago
7.8 ppg, 6.7 apg, 5.1 rpg
Had an up-and-down year with the Bulls. Playoff performance should help his stock.
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-0 / Team: San Antonio
9.5 ppg, 3.5 apg
The scrappy, high-energy guard is a boon for the Spurs. Made threes at a super high rate this season.
10. Shaun Livingston
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-7 / Team: Golden State
5.1 ppg, 2.0 rpg
A fantastic fit in Golden State. Has a lot of flair to his game and a killer mid-range game too
11. Yogi Ferrell
Team Option / Point Guard / 6-0 / Team: Dallas
10.0 ppg, 3.7 apg
Turned heads with his play after getting called up by the Mavericks. One of the best rookies of the season.
12. Ty Lawson
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 5-11 / Team: Sacramento
9.9 ppg, 4.9 apg
Had a bounce-back year on the court with the Kings. Off-the-court issues may scare teams away, though.
13. Deron Williams
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Team: Cleveland
11.0 ppg, 5.6 apg
Backup point guard for another veteran contending team next season?
14. Darren Collison
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-0 / Team: Sacramento
13.2 ppg, 4.6 rpg
Might be a better fit as a backup point guard on a good team than starting for a bad one.
Restricted / Point Guard / 6-6 / Team: Chicago
6.6 ppg, 3.4 rpg
Scoring and assists numbers have gone down each of his seasons in the NBA. Not a good look. Poses no threat from the perimeter.
16. Milos Teodosic
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-5 / Team: CSKA Moscow (Russia)
16.3 ppg, 7.2 apg
May be the best player left in Europe. High basketball IQ and superb vision of the court. Not much in terms of athleticism or defensive effort.
17. Brandon Jennings
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-1 / Team: Washington
7.1 ppg, 4.9 apg
A lot of flash at the point guard position. Efficiency still a problem.
18. Ramon Sessions
Team Option / Point Guard / 6-3 / Team: Charlotte
6.2 ppg, 2.6 rpg
Missed the final part of the season due to injury. Didn’t distinguish himself with his play this year. The Hornets’ offensive rating dropped 6.2 points with him on the court.
Player Option / Point Guard / 6-2 / Team: New Orleans
7.9 ppg, 2.1 rpg
Shoot-first, pass-second guard who didn’t shoot the ball very well this year. (Except from beyond the arc).
20. Sergio Rodriguez
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Team: Philadelphia
7.8 ppg, 5.1 apg
Super flashy playmaker. His jumper did not fall at a good rate in his return to the NBA.
21. Shelvin Mack
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Team: Utah
7.8 ppg, 2.8 apg
Defense is his calling card. Not much of a talent on the offensive end.
22. Aaron Brooks
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-0 / Team: Indiana
5.0 ppg, 1.9 apg
The 32-year-old point guard comes off his worst NBA season PER-wise.
23. Raymond Felton
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-1 / Team: LA Clippers
6.7 ppg, 2.7 rpg
The Clippers’ net rating was -14.9 when he was on the floor, which probably had something to do with being a backup to point god Chris Paul.
24. Jose Calderon
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Team: Atlanta
3.4 ppg, 2.1 rpg
Great veteran locker room presence. On-court production has dropped noticeably.
25. Tyler Ennis
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-2 / Team: LA Lakers
4.3 ppg, 1.6 apg
Helped himself with productive play late in the season when the Lakers were in full-tank mode.
26. Beno Udrih
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Team: Detroit
5.8 ppg, 3.4 apg
Remains a solid if unspectacular backup point guard after all these years.
27. Trey Burke
Restricted / Point Guard / 6-1 / Team: Washington
5.0 ppg, 1.8 apg
He was not going to play a lot on a team with John Wall. Averaged career-lows across the board.
28. Norris Cole
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-2 / Team: Oklahoma City
3.3 ppg, 1.1 apg
Spent much of the season in China, then signed with the Thunder, where he shot the ball very poorly.
29. Greivis Vasquez
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-6 / Team: Brooklyn
2.3 ppg, 1.7 apg
Has been plagued by injuries the last two seasons. Would love to return to the Nets.
30. Toney Douglas
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-2 / Team: Memphis
4.9 ppg, 2.5 rpg
Has been in and out of the league for a couple of years. He was waived four times the last year alone, which is kind of cruel.
31. Brian Roberts
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-1 / Team: Charlotte
3.5 ppg, 1.3 apg
Has been mostly a third-string point guard in his years in the NBA. Could be hard for him to land a guaranteed deal.
32. Ronnie Price
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-2 / Team: Phoenix
1.0 ppg, 1.3 apg
We may have seen the last of him in the NBA. But we thought that last season too.
33. Bobby Brown
Restricted / Point Guard / 6-2 / Team: Houston
2.5 ppg, 0.2 rpg
Has been a star player overseas. Very little burn in the NBA.
