USA Today Sports

NBA Free Agency 2017: Power Forwards

NBA Free Agency 2017: Power Forwards

Free Agency

NBA Free Agency 2017: Power Forwards

POINT GUARDS / SHOOTING GUARDS / SMALL FORWARDS / POWER FORWARDS / CENTERS

Player Option / Power Forward / 6-10 / Team: LA Clippers
21.6 ppg, 8.1 rpg, 4.9 apg

With the Clippers’ championship window closing, will he look for greener pastures?
Agent: Sam Goldfeder
2016/17 Earnings: $20,093,064
Career Earnings: $96,463,407
Player Option / Power Forward / 6-8 / Team: Atlanta
18.1 ppg, 7.7 rpg, 3.7 apg

Overachieves year after year. May not have superstar talent, but makes a very noticeable impact on both ends of the court.
Agent: DeAngelo Simmons
2016/17 Earnings: $20,072,033
Career Earnings: $92,110,037
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Team: Toronto
14.8 ppg, 6.8 rpg, 1.6 bpg

He’s no longer in the conversation for Defensive Player of the Year, but remains a high-quality power forward with ever-improving three-point prowess.
Agent: Andy Miller
2016/17 Earnings: $12,250,000
Career Earnings: $55,165,662
Player Option / Power Forward / 7-0 / Team: San Antonio
12.4 ppg, 7.8 rpg

Like most, he’s sacrificing stats in order to fit with what the Spurs do.
Agent: Steve Heumann
2016/17 Earnings: $15,500,000
Career Earnings: $178,599,916
Team Option / Power Forward / 7-0 / Team: Dallas
14.2 ppg, 6.5 rpg

Father Time definitely started to beat Dirk Nowitzki this season. He’s not looking to retire, though.
Agent: Holger Geschwindner
2016/17 Earnings: $25,000,000
Career Earnings: $245,371,801
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Team: Atlanta
13.1 ppg, 5.9 rpg

Has been averaging 12ish points and 6ish rebounds for ages. A proven commodity.
Agent: Andy Miller
2016/17 Earnings: $8,400,000
Career Earnings: $39,624,471
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Memphis
14.1 ppg, 8.2 rpg

Still rebounding very well and doing damage in the post after all these years.
Agent: Raymond Brothers
2016/17 Earnings: $10,000,000
Career Earnings: $175,124,765
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Oklahoma City
10.8 ppg, 6.2 rpg

Has mostly come off the bench the last couple of seasons. Remains a consistent contributor – especially on the defensive end.
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
2016/17 Earnings: $8,950,000
Career Earnings: $38,508,971
Restricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Team: Chicago
10.6 ppg, 5.5 rpg

Left Europe as a superstar and had a strong rookie season. Has been a bit underwhelming ever since.
Agent: Igor Crespo
2016/17 Earnings: $5,782,450
Career Earnings: $16,631,175
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Boston
6.5 ppg, 4.6 rpg

A glue guy on the court and in the locker room. A lot of teams could use his veteran presence.
Agent: Kevin Bradbury
2016/17 Earnings: $12,000,000
Career Earnings: $66,062,970
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Toronto
6.8 ppg, 4.5 rpg

High-quality role player. The Raptors are much better offensively with him on the court.
Agent: Sam Goldfeder
2016/17 Earnings: $6,050,000
Career Earnings: $27,135,303
Restricted / Power Forward / 6-8 / Team: Memphis
8.9 ppg, 7.1 rpg

A workhorse for the Grizzlies. Prety good fit there.
Agent: Mike Hodges
2016/17 Earnings: $2,160,862
Career Earnings: $1,885,176
Player Option / Power Forward / 0-0 / Team: LA Clippers
6.1 ppg, 2.2 rpg

Super active perimeter defender who shot a career-high 39.1 percent from three for the Clippers this year.
Agent: Darren ‘Mats’ Matsubara
2016/17 Earnings: $2,203,000
Career Earnings: $24,587,925
Player Option / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: San Antonio
7.3 ppg, 5.6 rpg

Has low-key been a very productive role player for Dallas and San Antonio the last year. Will probably opt out.
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
2016/17 Earnings: $1,551,659
Career Earnings: $94,757,596
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Team: Boston
3.8 ppg, 3.5 rpg

Energetic forward off the bench for the Pistons first, Celtics now.
Agent: Bill Duffy
2016/17 Earnings: $5,000,000
Career Earnings: $29,219,783
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Golden State
4.6 ppg, 3.0 rpg

Made pretty good use of the little playing time he enjoyed with the Warriors. Only contenders apply.
Agent: Jeff Austin
2016/17 Earnings: $1,551,659
Career Earnings: $90,719,077
Restricted / Power Forward / 6-8 / Team: Phoenix
7.4 ppg, 6.2 rpg

Has hustled his way to a good contract.  The Suns were much better defensively with him on the court.
Agent: Omar Wilkes
2016/17 Earnings: $874,636
Career Earnings: $988,921
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 7-0 / Team: New Orleans
4.4 ppg, 3.0 rpg

Played only 34 games after signing a minimum deal in January. Not a dream season for him.
Agent: BJ Armstrong
2016/17 Earnings: $3,886,487
Career Earnings: $7,255,856
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-8 / Team: Sacramento
7.1 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 1.2 apg

Hits threes and is a locker room leader. Will have no problem finding another team.
Agent: Larry Fox
2016/17 Earnings: $8,000,000
Career Earnings: $22,818,000
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Phoenix
3.4 ppg, 2.5 rpg

Was waived after the trade deadline and no team picked him up. Doesn’t bode well for free agency.
Agent: David Falk
2016/17 Earnings: $5,628,000
Career Earnings: $11,994,420
Player Option / Power Forward / 7-1 / Team: Milwaukee
6.2 ppg, 3.5 rpg

Averaged 14.8 minutes per game this season. That’s his lowest mark since his rookie year.
Agent: Greg Lawrence
2016/17 Earnings: $5,782,450
Career Earnings: $45,198,679
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Team: LA Lakers
5.0 ppg, 4.6 rpg

Looked like a legit reserve big man for the Lakers this season.
Agent: Brian Elfus
2016/17 Earnings: $1,050,961
Career Earnings: $12,611,701
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-8 / Team: LA Clippers
5.6 ppg, 2.5 rpg

Mid-range shots are still going in. Didn’t play much with the Clippers, but can’t complain about production when he did.
Agent: Tony Dutt
2016/17 Earnings: $1,551,659
Career Earnings: $38,811,509
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-8 / Team: Cleveland
6.1 ppg, 2.6 rpg

Played well with the Knicks, fell out of the rotation with the Heat and vindicated himself a little bit with the Cavs.
Agent: Brandon Rosenthal
2016/17 Earnings: $5,020,145
Career Earnings: $30,819,069
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Milwaukee
10.8 ppg, 5.7 rpg

Both New Orleans and Milwaukee waived him this season. No bueno.
Agent: James Dunleavy
2016/17 Earnings: $1,207,194
Career Earnings: $8,352,244
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Atlanta
4.6 ppg, 3.7 rpg

Has re-invented himself as a stretch big man, but with limited success.
Agent: Jason Ranne
2016/17 Earnings: $8,630,000
Career Earnings: $66,818,258
Team Option / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Indiana
2.9 ppg, 3.6 rpg

Posted career lows across the board in 2016-17.
Agent: Andy Miller
2016/17 Earnings: $3,500,000
Career Earnings: $14,681,767
Restricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Golden State
2.8 ppg, 1.7 rpg

A bit player for the Warriors for three years now. Another one coming?
Agent: Jim Tanner
2016/17 Earnings: $980,431
Career Earnings: $1,992,612
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Brooklyn
5.1 ppg, 3.9 rpg

Got a buyout with the Nets and finished the season as a free agent. Could he be looking to return to FIBA ball?
Agent: George Bass
2016/17 Earnings: $5,000,000
Career Earnings: $65,252,186
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Minnesota
3.5 ppg, 1.8 rpg

Played a career-low 135 minutes this year. Not how you want to go into free agency.
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
2016/17 Earnings: $2,022,240
Career Earnings: $5,816,400
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-8 / Team: Phoenix
2.5 ppg, 2.1 rpg

Got waived right after his trade to Phoenix. Shot a dismal 29.3 percent from the field in limited playing time with Atlanta.
Agent: Aaron Mintz
2016/17 Earnings: $3,333,333
Career Earnings: $11,262,475
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-8 / Team: Miami
1.8 ppg, 2.1 rpg

Barely plays anymore, but the Heat might want to keep him around to mentor the team’s young guys.
Agent: Henry Thomas
2016/17 Earnings: $4,000,000
Career Earnings: $56,503,917
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Team: Oklahoma City
1.7 ppg, 1.5 rpg

Played only 128 minutes with the Thunder in 2016-17. If they keep him around, it’s certainly not because of his on-court contributions.
Agent: Mike Higgins
2016/17 Earnings: $3,750,000
Career Earnings: $57,993,990
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-11 / Team: Charlotte
2.7 ppg, 2.2 rpg

Hornets declined their contract option on him. He will have to take his impressive dunks elsewhere.
Agent: Matt Ranker
2016/17 Earnings: $874,636
Career Earnings: $1,180,425
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Team: Milwaukee
0.6 ppg, 0.4 rpg

Great shooter will very little playing time lately. Injuries have not helped.
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
2016/17 Earnings: $1,551,659
Career Earnings: $21,636,397

, Free Agency

, , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended Videos

RELATED ARTICLES

Comments

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home