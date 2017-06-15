NBA Free Agency 2017: Small Forwards

POINT GUARDS / SHOOTING GUARDS / SMALL FORWARDS / POWER FORWARDS / CENTERS
1. Kevin Durant
Player Option / Small Forward / 6-9 / Team: Golden State
25.1 ppg, 8.3 rpg, 4.9 apg
One of the most gifted offensive players in NBA history. Will be a Warrior for a lot of years.
Player Option / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Utah
21.9 ppg, 5.4 rpg, 3.5 apg
The versatile forward becomes a free agent right in the middle of his prime years. Boston and Miami are expected to be in the mix for his services.
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-10 / Team: Denver
18.2 ppg, 5.2 rpg
A big forward with unlimited range? That’s very valuable in the NBA these days. Likely to land a massive deal.
4. Otto Porter
Restricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Washington
13.4 ppg, 6.4 rpg
His strong play was quite aw elcome event for the Wizards. Timing couldn’t be better for him money-wise.
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-6 / Team: Golden State
7.6 ppg, 4.0 rpg
One of the most efficient perimeter defenders around. Still pretty athletic at his age. Performance is way better than stats show.
6. Rudy Gay
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Sacramento
18.7 ppg, 6.3 rpg
Probably hoping he can pull a Wesley Matthews and land a big contract following a season-ending injury.
7. PJ Tucker
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-6 / Team: Toronto
6.7 ppg, 5.8 rpg
Underrated defender at the wing positions. A lot of teams could use him.
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-9 / Team: Miami
12.8 ppg, 4.9 rpg, 3.6 apg
Got in good shape and had an unexpectedly good season. Will play hard at both forward spots.
Restricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Washington
13.7 ppg, 3.4 rpg
Can shoot the hell out of the ball. Three-point sniper will get paid.
10. Joe Ingles
Restricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Utah
7.1 ppg, 3.2 rpg
Doesn’t put up great numbers, yet quietly helps his team a lot. Excellent role player.
11. Tony Snell
Restricted / Small Forward / 6-7 / Team: Milwaukee
8.5 ppg, 3.1 rpg
There’s been flashes of brilliance here and there, but no consistency yet. Improved three-point shooting helps his stock.
12. Shabazz Muhammad
Restricted / Small Forward / 6-6 / Team: Minnesota
9.9 ppg, 2.8 rpg
Hard for him to get playing time on a team with so much talent at the wing. Nice scorer.
13. CJ Miles
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-6 / Team: Indiana
10.7 ppg, 3.0 rpg
Consumate pro who plays with effort. Shot better than 40 percent from three for the first time in his pro career this year.
14. Jeff Green
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-9 / Team: Orlando
9.2 ppg, 3.1 rpg
His teams are typically better when he’s off the floor, which is kind of a head-scratcher for a player with such obvious talent.
15. Michael Beasley
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-10 / Team: Milwaukee
9.4 ppg, 3.4 rpg
Never met a shot he didn’t like and now he’s making those with more efficiency than ever before. Made 53.3 percent of his attempts this season. Still not a fan of the three.
16. Jan Vesely
Small Forward / 7-0 / Team: Fenerbahce (Turkey)
9.6 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 1.4 apg
|
Has the talent and athleticism to succeed in the NBA. Still not making threes, though.
17. Omri Casspi
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-9 / Team: Minnesota
11.8 ppg, 5.9 rpg
No active NBA player has played more regular season games without a playoffs appearance.
18. Dante Cunningham
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: New Orleans
6.6 ppg, 4.2 rpg
Puts in great effort and has become an outside threat. Likely to opt out and cash in.
19. Gerald Green
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Boston
5.6 ppg, 1.8 rpg
Can still jump out of the gym at age 31. Will be a bench player somewhere.
20. Matt Barnes
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-7 / Team: Golden State
7.1 ppg, 5.2 rpg
Tough as they come. Mileage is showing.
21. Jerami Grant
Team Option / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Oklahoma City
5.5 ppg, 2.6 rpg
Very long and athletic. His game still needs polish.
22. Luke Babbitt
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-9 / Team: Miami
4.8 ppg, 2.1 rpg
Hits three-pointers with good percentages. Other than that, doesn’t bring much to the table.
23. Troy Williams
Restricted / Small Forward / 6-7 / Team: Houston
6.2 ppg, 2.3 rpg
The super athletic Williams is too good to be in the D-League. Has yet to prove he belongs in the NBA.
24. KJ McDaniels
Team Option / Small Forward / 6-6 / Team: Brooklyn
4.2 ppg, 1.7 rpg
Looked more than decent in his late-season audition with the Nets.
25. Reggie Bullock
Restricted / Small Forward / 6-7 / Team: Detroit
4.5 ppg, 2.1 rpg
May have a place in the league as a three-point sniper.
26. Alan Anderson
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-6 / Team: LA Clippers
2.9 ppg, 0.8 rpg
Didn’t distinguish himself as a bit player for the Clippers this season.
27. James Jones
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Cleveland
2.8 ppg, 0.8 rpg
The three-point sniper and locker room leader has played with LeBron every year the last decade.
28. Damjan Rudez
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Orlando
1.8 ppg, 0.6 rpg
Three-point shooting is his strength. Made only 31.3 percent of his attempts with Orlando.
29. Alex Poythress
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Philadelphia
10.7 ppg, 4.8 rpg
Put up nice numbers as a late-season pickup for the Sixers.
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-7 / Team: LA Lakers
2.3 ppg, 0.8 rpg
Has stated he wants to play three more years. He may have to look at options overseas.
