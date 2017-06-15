NBA Free Agency 2017: The top players

The top free agents of the 2017 class will be unrestricted, which could make that month of July both exciting and nerve-wracking for a bunch of NBA teams.
|
1. Kevin Durant
Player Option / Small Forward / 6-9 / Team: Golden State
25.1 ppg, 8.3 rpg, 4.9 apg
|
One of the most gifted offensive players in NBA history. Will be a Warrior for a lot of years.
|
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Team: Golden State
25.3 ppg, 6.6 apg
|
Won another NBA title and developed great chemistry with KD. He’s probably a Warrior for life.
|
Player Option / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Utah
21.9 ppg, 5.4 rpg, 3.5 apg
|
The versatile forward becomes a free agent right in the middle of his prime years. Boston and Miami are expected to be in the mix for his services.
|
Player Option / Power Forward / 6-10 / Team: LA Clippers
21.6 ppg, 8.1 rpg, 4.9 apg
|
With the Clippers’ championship window closing, will he look for greener pastures?
|
5. Chris Paul
Player Option / Point Guard / 6-0 / Team: LA Clippers
18.1 ppg, 9.2 apg, 5.0 rpg
|
Chris Paul is on the wrong side of 30, but suitors will line up for his services regardless. You would expect him to lose a step by now. It hasn’t happened yet.
|
6. Kyle Lowry
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-0 / Team: Toronto
22.4 ppg, 7.0 apg, 4.8 rpg
|
The Raptors playmaker had another great regular season, but disappointed again in the playoffs.
|
7. Paul Millsap
Player Option / Power Forward / 6-8 / Team: Atlanta
18.1 ppg, 7.7 rpg, 3.7 apg
|
Overachieves year after year. May not have superstar talent, but makes a very noticeable impact on both ends of the court.
|
8. Jrue Holiday
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-4 / Team: New Orleans
15.4 ppg, 7.3 apg, 3.9 rpg
|
Highly productive player when healthy. Durability is an obvious issue with him.
|
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-10 / Team: Denver
18.2 ppg, 5.2 rpg
|
A big forward with unlimited range? That’s very valuable in the NBA these days. Likely to land a massive deal.
|
10. Serge Ibaka
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Team: Toronto
14.8 ppg, 6.8 rpg, 1.6 bpg
|
He’s no longer in the conversation for Defensive Player of the Year, but remains a high-quality power forward with ever-improving three-point prowess.
|
11. Pau Gasol
Player Option / Power Forward / 7-0 / Team: San Antonio
12.4 ppg, 7.8 rpg
|
Like most, he’s sacrificing stats in order to fit with what the Spurs do.
|
12. Dwyane Wade
Player Option / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Team: Chicago
18.3 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 3.8 apg
|
Wade has started to show his age. Has not been a great fit in Chicago. Can pick his team again this summer if he opts out.
|
13. George Hill
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Team: Utah
16.9 ppg, 4.1 apg, 3.4 rpg
|
The always reliable Hill had his best year on the offensive end. Missed a lot of games, though.
|
14. Otto Porter
Restricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Washington
13.4 ppg, 6.4 rpg
|
His strong play was quite aw elcome event for the Wizards. Timing couldn’t be better for him money-wise.
|
15. Greg Monroe
Player Option / Center / 6-11 / Team: Milwaukee
11.7 ppg, 6.6 rpg
|
Great low-post game and nice touch around the rim. Has not been a hit with the Bucks.
|
16. Jeff Teague
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-2 / Team: Indiana
15.3 ppg, 7.8 apg, 4.0 rpg
|
Still only 28, the dynamic Teague has many good basketball years ahead of him.
|
17. Andre Iguodala
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-6 / Team: Golden State
7.6 ppg, 4.0 rpg
|
One of the most efficient perimeter defenders around. Still pretty athletic at his age. Performance is way better than stats show.
|
18. Nerlens Noel
Restricted / Center / 6-11 / Team: Dallas
8.7 ppg, 5.8 rpg
|
Defense-oriented big man with a lot of upside and some red flags.
|
19. JJ Redick
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Team: LA Clippers
15.0 ppg, 2.2 rpg
|
Excellent shooter, decent defender and great locker room guy. Regressed a bit this season.
|
20. Dirk Nowitzki
Team Option / Power Forward / 7-0 / Team: Dallas
14.2 ppg, 6.5 rpg
|
Father Time definitely started to beat Dirk Nowitzki this season. He’s not looking to retire, though.
|
Restricted / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Team: Detroit
13.8 ppg, 3.3 rpg
|
Many of us expected him to have a breakout season with the Pistons. Didn’t happen. There will still be a market for him.
|
22. Mason Plumlee
Restricted / Center / 6-11 / Team: Denver
10.4 ppg, 7.5 rpg, 3.5 apg
|
The Nuggets gave up Jusuf Nurkic to acquire him. Hard to picture them letting him go.
|
23. Rudy Gay
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Sacramento
18.7 ppg, 6.3 rpg
|
Probably hoping he can pull a Wesley Matthews and land a big contract following a season-ending injury.
|
24. Derrick Rose
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Team: New York
18.0 ppg, 4.4 apg, 3.8 rpg
|
His play was solid if unspectacular in New York. Didn’t help himself by going AWOL before a game vs. New Orleans.
|
25. Dion Waiters
Player Option / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Team: Miami
15.8 ppg, 4.3 apg, 3.3 rpg
|
Had a breakout season in Miami as one of the main pieces of the overachieving Heat. Played way more efficient basketball than he used to.
|
26. Rajon Rondo
Team Option / Point Guard / 6-1 / Team: Chicago
7.8 ppg, 6.7 apg, 5.1 rpg
|
Had an up-and-down year with the Bulls. Playoff performance should help his stock.
|
27. Ersan Ilyasova
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Team: Atlanta
13.1 ppg, 5.9 rpg
|
Has been averaging 12ish points and 6ish rebounds for ages. A proven commodity.
|
28. PJ Tucker
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-6 / Team: Toronto
6.7 ppg, 5.8 rpg
|
Underrated defender at the wing positions. A lot of teams could use him.
|
29. Tim Hardaway Jr
Restricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: Atlanta
14.5 ppg, 2.8 rpg
|
Put together his best season yet in a contract year. Bodes well for him in free agency.
|
30. Patrick Mills
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-0 / Team: San Antonio
9.5 ppg, 3.5 apg
|
The scrappy, high-energy guard is a boon for the Spurs. Made threes at a super high rate this season.
|
31. Kyle Korver
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-7 / Team: Cleveland
10.1 ppg, 2.8 rpg
|
There will be a market for a shooter like him even at age 36.
|
32. Zach Randolph
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Memphis
14.1 ppg, 8.2 rpg
|
Still rebounding very well and doing damage in the post after all these years.
|
33. Dewayne Dedmon
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Team: San Antonio
5.1 ppg, 6.5 rpg
|
Another great pickup by the Spurs. Quite a defensive presence for them.
|
34. Andre Roberson
Restricted / Shooting Guard / 6-7 / Team: Oklahoma City
6.6 ppg, 5.1 rpg
|
Terrific defender. Doesn’t bring much on the offensive end. Terrible three-point shooter.
|
35. Taj Gibson
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Oklahoma City
10.8 ppg, 6.2 rpg
|
Has mostly come off the bench the last couple of seasons. Remains a consistent contributor – especially on the defensive end.
|
36. Nikola Mirotic
Restricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Team: Chicago
10.6 ppg, 5.5 rpg
|
Left Europe as a superstar and had a strong rookie season. Has been a bit underwhelming ever since.
|
37. Shaun Livingston
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-7 / Team: Golden State
5.1 ppg, 2.0 rpg
|
A fantastic fit in Golden State. Has a lot of flair to his game and a killer mid-range game too
|
38. Kelly Olynyk
Restricted / Center / 7-0 / Team: Boston
9.0 ppg, 4.8 rpg
|
Figures to be a productive reserve big men for a lot of years.
|
39. Aron Baynes
Player Option / Center / 6-10 / Team: Detroit
4.9 ppg, 4.4 rpg
|
Super strong backup center will play physical every minute on the floor.
|
40. James Johnson
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-9 / Team: Miami
12.8 ppg, 4.9 rpg, 3.6 apg
|
Got in good shape and had an unexpectedly good season. Will play hard at both forward spots.
|
41. Jonathon Simmons
Restricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: San Antonio
6.2 ppg, 2.1 rpg
|
One of the most athletic players we’ve seen wearing a Spur jersey. Although that might not be saying much…
|
42. Bojan Bogdanovic
Restricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Washington
13.7 ppg, 3.4 rpg
|
Can shoot the hell out of the ball. Three-point sniper will get paid.
|
43. Joe Ingles
Restricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Utah
7.1 ppg, 3.2 rpg
|
Doesn’t put up great numbers, yet quietly helps his team a lot. Excellent role player.
|
44. Tony Snell
Restricted / Small Forward / 6-7 / Team: Milwaukee
8.5 ppg, 3.1 rpg
|
There’s been flashes of brilliance here and there, but no consistency yet. Improved three-point shooting helps his stock.
|
45. Nenê
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Team: Houston
9.1 ppg, 4.2 rpg
|
Looks more fit now than in his prime years. Consistent contributor for the Rockets. Terrific in the playoffs.
|
46. Amir Johnson
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Boston
6.5 ppg, 4.6 rpg
|
A glue guy on the court and in the locker room. A lot of teams could use his veteran presence.
|
47. Shabazz Muhammad
Restricted / Small Forward / 6-6 / Team: Minnesota
9.9 ppg, 2.8 rpg
|
Hard for him to get playing time on a team with so much talent at the wing. Nice scorer.
|
48. CJ Miles
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-6 / Team: Indiana
10.7 ppg, 3.0 rpg
|
Consumate pro who plays with effort. Shot better than 40 percent from three for the first time in his pro career this year.
|
49. Tony Allen
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Team: Memphis
9.1 ppg, 5.5 rpg
|
Thirteen years into his NBA career, he remains a very good perimeter defender.
|
50. Tyreke Evans
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: Sacramento
10.3 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 3.1 apg
|
Gets buckets, but he’s not the most efficient scorer around.
|
51. Manu Ginobili
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: San Antonio
7.5 ppg, 2.7 rpg
|
Has a little left in the tank. Will he return for another season?
|
52. JaVale McGee
Unrestricted / Center / 7-0 / Team: Golden State
6.1 ppg, 3.2 rpg
|
Out of nowhere, he put together a great season as a bit player with the Warriors. Fits in really well there.
|
53. Yogi Ferrell
Team Option / Point Guard / 6-0 / Team: Dallas
10.0 ppg, 3.7 apg
|
Turned heads with his play after getting called up by the Mavericks. One of the best rookies of the season.
|
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Toronto
6.8 ppg, 4.5 rpg
|
High-quality role player. The Raptors are much better offensively with him on the court.
|
55. JaMychal Green
Restricted / Power Forward / 6-8 / Team: Memphis
8.9 ppg, 7.1 rpg
|
A workhorse for the Grizzlies. Prety good fit there.
|
Player Option / Power Forward / 0-0 / Team: LA Clippers
6.1 ppg, 2.2 rpg
|
Super active perimeter defender who shot a career-high 39.1 percent from three for the Clippers this year.
|
57. Ty Lawson
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 5-11 / Team: Sacramento
9.9 ppg, 4.9 apg
|
Had a bounce-back year on the court with the Kings. Off-the-court issues may scare teams away, though.
|
58. Deron Williams
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Team: Cleveland
11.0 ppg, 5.6 apg
|
Backup point guard for another veteran contending team next season?
|
59. Thabo Sefolosha
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-7 / Team: Atlanta
7.2 ppg, 4.4 rpg
|
The defensive ace lost his starting spot with the Hawks late in the season.
|
60. Darren Collison
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-0 / Team: Sacramento
13.2 ppg, 4.6 rpg
|
Might be a better fit as a backup point guard on a good team than starting for a bad one.
|
Restricted / Center / 6-9 / Team: Chicago
4.8 ppg, 4.7 rpg
|
Has pretty good mobility for his size. Offensive game is a work in progress.
|
Restricted / Point Guard / 6-6 / Team: Chicago
6.6 ppg, 3.4 rpg
|
Scoring and assists numbers have gone down each of his seasons in the NBA. Not a good look. Poses no threat from the perimeter.
|
63. David Lee
Player Option / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: San Antonio
7.3 ppg, 5.6 rpg
|
Has low-key been a very productive role player for Dallas and San Antonio the last year. Will probably opt out.
|
64. Jonas Jerebko
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Team: Boston
3.8 ppg, 3.5 rpg
|
Energetic forward off the bench for the Pistons first, Celtics now.
|
65. Andrew Bogut
Unrestricted / Center / 7-0 / Team: Cleveland
2.9 ppg, 8.1 rpg
|
Real fine post defender who takes high-percentage shots and will not complain about lack of touches. Gets injured a lot.
|
66. Milos Teodosic
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-5 / Team: CSKA Moscow (Russia)
16.3 ppg, 7.2 apg
|
May be the best player left in Europe. High basketball IQ and superb vision of the court. Not much in terms of athleticism or defensive effort.
|
67. Brandon Jennings
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-1 / Team: Washington
7.1 ppg, 4.9 apg
|
A lot of flash at the point guard position. Efficiency still a problem.
|
68. Vince Carter
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: Memphis
8.0 ppg, 3.1 rpg
|
The most athletic 40-year-old man in basketball. Basically a three-point shooter at this point of his career.
|
69. Zaza Pachulia
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Team: Golden State
6.1 ppg, 5.9 rpg
|
Adored by fans everywhere he’s played because of his effort. Despised by many opponents because of his physical approach to the game.
|
70. Jeff Green
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-9 / Team: Orlando
9.2 ppg, 3.1 rpg
|
His teams are typically better when he’s off the floor, which is kind of a head-scratcher for a player with such obvious talent.
|
71. David West
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Golden State
4.6 ppg, 3.0 rpg
|
Made pretty good use of the little playing time he enjoyed with the Warriors. Only contenders apply.
|
72. Willie Reed
Unrestricted / Center / 6-9 / Team: Miami
5.3 ppg, 4.7 rpg
|
Became a solid rotation player for a pretty decent team in Miami. Will not have to do the minimum contract thing again.
|
73. Alex Len
Restricted / Center / 7-1 / Team: Phoenix
8.0 ppg, 6.6 rpg
|
Has shown progress, but not to the extent that most would have wanted.
|
74. Ekpe Udoh
Center / 6-10 / Team: Fenerbahce (Turkey)
12.1 ppg, 7,7 rpg, 2.1 bpg
|
Comes off a very strong season in which he was named MVP of the Euroleague Final Four.
|
75. Ramon Sessions
Team Option / Point Guard / 6-3 / Team: Charlotte
6.2 ppg, 2.6 rpg
|
Missed the final part of the season due to injury. Didn’t distinguish himself with his play this year. The Hornets’ offensive rating dropped 6.2 points with him on the court.
|
76. Michael Beasley
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-10 / Team: Milwaukee
9.4 ppg, 3.4 rpg
|
Never met a shot he didn’t like and now he’s making those with more efficiency than ever before. Made 53.3 percent of his attempts this season. Still not a fan of the three.
|
77. Nick Young
Player Option / Shooting Guard / 6-7 / Team: LA Lakers
13.2 ppg, 2.3 rpg
|
The shoot-happy guard revived his career with more than decent play with the Lakers.
|
Player Option / Point Guard / 6-2 / Team: New Orleans
7.9 ppg, 2.1 rpg
|
Shoot-first, pass-second guard who didn’t shoot the ball very well this year. (Except from beyond the arc).
|
79. Jan Vesely
Small Forward / 7-0 / Team: Fenerbahce (Turkey)
9.6 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 1.4 apg
|
Has the talent and athleticism to succeed in the NBA. Still not making threes, though.
|
80. Omri Casspi
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-9 / Team: Minnesota
11.8 ppg, 5.9 rpg
|
No active NBA player has played more regular season games without a playoffs appearance.
|
81. Roy Hibbert
Unrestricted / Center / 7-2 / Team: Denver
4.6 ppg, 3.2 rpg
|
The changes in the NBA have not played up to his strengths. Lack of mobility is troubling in this pace-and-space era.
|
82. Alan Williams
Restricted / Power Forward / 6-8 / Team: Phoenix
7.4 ppg, 6.2 rpg
|
Has hustled his way to a good contract. The Suns were much better defensively with him on the court.
|
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 7-0 / Team: New Orleans
4.4 ppg, 3.0 rpg
|
Played only 34 games after signing a minimum deal in January. Not a dream season for him.
|
84. Ben McLemore
Restricted / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Team: Sacramento
8.1 ppg, 2.1 rpg
|
Lack of improvement is disappointing – if not surprising considering he’s spent his whole career in Sacramento.
|
Player Option / Center / 6-10 / Team: LA Clippers
8.7 ppg, 4.5 rpg
|
He has cut down on the long twos to take more threes… with some success: 37.2 percent shooting from beyond the arc.
|
86. Justin Holiday
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: New York
7.7 ppg, 2.8 rpg
|
WIll probably be looking at his sixth NBA team. Has proved he belongs, though.
|
87. Sergio Rodriguez
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Team: Philadelphia
7.8 ppg, 5.1 apg
|
Super flashy playmaker. His jumper did not fall at a good rate in his return to the NBA.
|
88. Rodney Stuckey
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Team: Indiana
7.2 ppg, 2.2 rpg
|
Put in the work with Indiana, but didn’t have a good year there while dealing with injury problems.
|
89. Dante Cunningham
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: New Orleans
6.6 ppg, 4.2 rpg
|
Puts in great effort and has become an outside threat. Likely to opt out and cash in.
|
90. Gerald Green
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Boston
5.6 ppg, 1.8 rpg
|
Can still jump out of the gym at age 31. Will be a bench player somewhere.
|
91. Anthony Tolliver
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-8 / Team: Sacramento
7.1 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 1.2 apg
|
Hits threes and is a locker room leader. Will have no problem finding another team.
|
92. Jared Sullinger
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Phoenix
3.4 ppg, 2.5 rpg
|
Was waived after the trade deadline and no team picked him up. Doesn’t bode well for free agency.
|
93. Matt Barnes
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-7 / Team: Golden State
7.1 ppg, 5.2 rpg
|
Tough as they come. Mileage is showing.
|
94. Shelvin Mack
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Team: Utah
7.8 ppg, 2.8 apg
|
Defense is his calling card. Not much of a talent on the offensive end.
|
95. Spencer Hawes
Player Option / Power Forward / 7-1 / Team: Milwaukee
6.2 ppg, 3.5 rpg
|
Averaged 14.8 minutes per game this season. That’s his lowest mark since his rookie year.
|
96. Ian Clark
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-3 / Team: Golden State
6.8 ppg, 1.6 rpg
|
The Blazers may offer him a contract if only to prevent him from killing them every time.
|
97. Tiago Splitter
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Team: Atlanta
4.9 ppg, 2.8 rpg
|
Missed an entire year due to injury and came back shooting threes.
|
98. Thomas Robinson
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Team: LA Lakers
5.0 ppg, 4.6 rpg
|
Looked like a legit reserve big man for the Lakers this season.
|
99. Jerami Grant
Team Option / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Oklahoma City
5.5 ppg, 2.6 rpg
|
Very long and athletic. His game still needs polish.
|
100. Jason Terry
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-2 / Team: Milwaukee
4.1 ppg, 1.4 rpg
|
You can do a lot worse if you’re looking for a veteran to hit open threes. He shot a career-high 42.7 percent from beyond the arc with the Bucks.
|
101. Aaron Brooks
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-0 / Team: Indiana
5.0 ppg, 1.9 apg
|
The 32-year-old point guard comes off his worst NBA season PER-wise.
|
102. Brandon Bass
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-8 / Team: LA Clippers
5.6 ppg, 2.5 rpg
|
Mid-range shots are still going in. Didn’t play much with the Clippers, but can’t complain about production when he did.
|
103. Derrick Williams
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-8 / Team: Cleveland
6.1 ppg, 2.6 rpg
|
Played well with the Knicks, fell out of the rotation with the Heat and vindicated himself a little bit with the Cavs.
|
104. Anthony Morrow
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Team: Chicago
5.5 ppg, 0.6 rpg
|
Has made an NBA career out of three-point shooting. He made just 30.8 percent of his attempts this year.
|
105. Mike Muscala
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Team: Atlanta
6.2 ppg, 3.4 rpg
|
Opens up the floor with very good three-point shooting. Not much of a rebounder or defender.
|
106. Luke Babbitt
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-9 / Team: Miami
4.8 ppg, 2.1 rpg
|
Hits three-pointers with good percentages. Other than that, doesn’t bring much to the table.
|
107. Terrence Jones
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Milwaukee
10.8 ppg, 5.7 rpg
|
Both New Orleans and Milwaukee waived him this season. No bueno.
|
108. Troy Williams
Restricted / Small Forward / 6-7 / Team: Houston
6.2 ppg, 2.3 rpg
|
The super athletic Williams is too good to be in the D-League. Has yet to prove he belongs in the NBA.
|
109. Raymond Felton
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-1 / Team: LA Clippers
6.7 ppg, 2.7 rpg
|
The Clippers’ net rating was -14.9 when he was on the floor, which probably had something to do with being a backup to point god Chris Paul.
|
110. Jodie Meeks
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Team: Orlando
9.1 ppg, 2.1 rpg
|
Injuries have stalled the the career of this sharp-shooting guard. Only 39 games the last two seasons.
|
111. KJ McDaniels
Team Option / Small Forward / 6-6 / Team: Brooklyn
4.2 ppg, 1.7 rpg
|
Looked more than decent in his late-season audition with the Nets.
|
112. Jose Calderon
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Team: Atlanta
3.4 ppg, 2.1 rpg
|
Great veteran locker room presence. On-court production has dropped noticeably.
|
113. Kris Humphries
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Atlanta
4.6 ppg, 3.7 rpg
|
Has re-invented himself as a stretch big man, but with limited success.
|
114. Tyler Ennis
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-2 / Team: LA Lakers
4.3 ppg, 1.6 apg
|
Helped himself with productive play late in the season when the Lakers were in full-tank mode.
|
115. Joffrey Lauvergne
Restricted / Center / 6-11 / Team: Chicago
5.4 ppg, 3.6 rpg
|
Has not been able to establish himself as a key rotation player anywhere yet. He’s 25, though, so probably getting another chance.
|
116. Lavoy Allen
Team Option / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Indiana
2.9 ppg, 3.6 rpg
|
Posted career lows across the board in 2016-17.
|
117. Beno Udrih
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Team: Detroit
5.8 ppg, 3.4 apg
|
Remains a solid if unspectacular backup point guard after all these years.
|
118. James Michael McAdoo
Restricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Golden State
2.8 ppg, 1.7 rpg
|
A bit player for the Warriors for three years now. Another one coming?
|
119. Trey Burke
Restricted / Point Guard / 6-1 / Team: Washington
5.0 ppg, 1.8 apg
|
He was not going to play a lot on a team with John Wall. Averaged career-lows across the board.
|
120. Luis Scola
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Brooklyn
5.1 ppg, 3.9 rpg
|
Got a buyout with the Nets and finished the season as a free agent. Could he be looking to return to FIBA ball?
|
121. Brandon Rush
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: Minnesota
4.2 ppg, 2.1 rpg
|
Had the worst PER of any player with at least 1,000 minutes played this season.
|
122. Adreian Payne
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Minnesota
3.5 ppg, 1.8 rpg
|
Played a career-low 135 minutes this year. Not how you want to go into free agency.
|
123. Randy Foye
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Team: Brooklyn
5.2 ppg, 2.2 rpg
|
Has shot below 42 percent from the field every season since 2008. There may not be another deal for him.
|
124. Mike Scott
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-8 / Team: Phoenix
2.5 ppg, 2.1 rpg
|
Got waived right after his trade to Phoenix. Shot a dismal 29.3 percent from the field in limited playing time with Atlanta.
|
125. Norris Cole
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-2 / Team: Oklahoma City
3.3 ppg, 1.1 apg
|
Spent much of the season in China, then signed with the Thunder, where he shot the ball very poorly.
|
126. Wayne Selden
Team Option / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Team: Memphis
5.1 ppg, 1.1 rpg
|
Started the season in the D-League and finished it playing important minutes for the Grizzlies in the playoffs. Very important exposure for him.
|
127. Greivis Vasquez
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-6 / Team: Brooklyn
2.3 ppg, 1.7 apg
|
Has been plagued by injuries the last two seasons. Would love to return to the Nets.
|
128. James Young
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-7 / Team: Boston
2.3 ppg, 0.9 rpg
|
Athleticism is off the charts, we know that. Anything else?
|
129. Jeff Withey
Unrestricted / Center / 7-0 / Team: Utah
2.9 ppg, 2.4 rpg
|
Big man in the middle. Opponents improved their offensive rating 6.3 points with him on the floor, though.
|
130. Toney Douglas
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-2 / Team: Memphis
4.9 ppg, 2.5 rpg
|
Has been in and out of the league for a couple of years. He was waived four times the last year alone, which is kind of cruel.
|
131. Reggie Bullock
Restricted / Small Forward / 6-7 / Team: Detroit
4.5 ppg, 2.1 rpg
|
May have a place in the league as a three-point sniper.
|
132. Alan Anderson
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-6 / Team: LA Clippers
2.9 ppg, 0.8 rpg
|
Didn’t distinguish himself as a bit player for the Clippers this season.
|
133. Anderson Varejao
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Team: Golden State
1.3 ppg, 1.9 rpg
|
The wheels are falling off for the veteran Brazilian big man.
|
134. Udonis Haslem
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-8 / Team: Miami
1.8 ppg, 2.1 rpg
|
Barely plays anymore, but the Heat might want to keep him around to mentor the team’s young guys.
|
135. DeAndre Liggins
Team Option / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: Dallas
2.5 ppg, 1.7 rpg
|
Tenacious defensive player with little to offer on the offensive end.
|
136. Edwin Jackson
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-3 / Team: Estudiantes (Spain)
22.2 ppg, 3.5 rpg
|
By far the best scorer in the Spanish League this season… and he did it with good percentages. Has made clear he wants a shot in the NBA.
|
137. Brian Roberts
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-1 / Team: Charlotte
3.5 ppg, 1.3 apg
|
Has been mostly a third-string point guard in his years in the NBA. Could be hard for him to land a guaranteed deal.
|
138. James Jones
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Cleveland
2.8 ppg, 0.8 rpg
|
The three-point sniper and locker room leader has played with LeBron every year the last decade.
|
139. Larry Sanders
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Team: Cleveland
0.8 ppg, 0.8 rpg
|
The Cavs gave him a chance, but was reportedly not in game shape yet after two years away from basketball.
|
140. Nick Collison
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Team: Oklahoma City
1.7 ppg, 1.5 rpg
|
Played only 128 minutes with the Thunder in 2016-17. If they keep him around, it’s certainly not because of his on-court contributions.
|
141. Christian Wood
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-11 / Team: Charlotte
2.7 ppg, 2.2 rpg
|
Hornets declined their contract option on him. He will have to take his impressive dunks elsewhere.
|
142. Damjan Rudez
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Orlando
1.8 ppg, 0.6 rpg
|
Three-point shooting is his strength. Made only 31.3 percent of his attempts with Orlando.
|
143. Joel Anthony
Unrestricted / Center / 6-9 / Team: San Antonio
1.3 ppg, 1.6 rpg
|
A bit player in San Antonio.
|
144. Ron Baker
Restricted / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Team: New York
4.1 ppg, 2.1 apg
|
Played a lot of minutes when the Knicks gave up on the season. Has a lot to prove yet.
|
145. Dahntay Jones
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: Cleveland
9.0 ppg, 2.0 rpg
|
Has more postseason games than regular season games the last two years. Won a ring in the process.
|
146. Alex Poythress
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Philadelphia
10.7 ppg, 4.8 rpg
|
Put up nice numbers as a late-season pickup for the Sixers.
|
147. Metta World Peace
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-7 / Team: LA Lakers
2.3 ppg, 0.8 rpg
|
Has stated he wants to play three more years. He may have to look at options overseas.
|
148. Ronnie Price
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-2 / Team: Phoenix
1.0 ppg, 1.3 apg
|
We may have seen the last of him in the NBA. But we thought that last season too.
|
149. Steve Novak
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Team: Milwaukee
0.6 ppg, 0.4 rpg
|
Great shooter will very little playing time lately. Injuries have not helped.
|
150. Bobby Brown
Restricted / Point Guard / 6-2 / Team: Houston
2.5 ppg, 0.2 rpg
|
Has been a star player overseas. Very little burn in the NBA.
|
151. Sasha Vujacic
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: New York
3.0 ppg, 1.4 rpg
|
Shot better than 41 percent from the field only once in his NBA career and that was back in 2008.
