10 things you may not know about Andre Iguodala

1. He signed a letter of intent to play for Arkansas, but ended up in Arizona.

2. He was a college teammate of Luke Walton.

3. Dick Vitale said the Sixers were making a mistake in drafting him.

4. He’s averaged 10-plus points, 5-plus rebounds and 5-plus assists in six different NBA seasons.

5. He played with both Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant on Team USA in 2010.

6. Nate Robinson beat him in the slam dunk contest after missing 14 dunks in a row.

7. He led the NBA in minutes played in 2008-09.

8. He was an intern at Merrill Lynch during the 2011 lockout.

9. He’s really into golf.

10. The Warriors tried to trade for him for a couple of years before acquiring him in free agency.