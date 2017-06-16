Lonzo Ball gets another look from Lakers, may work out for other teams

The Los Angeles Lakers have played a beautiful game of chess navigating whether or not to select UCLA prospect Lonzo Ball at No. 2 overall.

Lonzo Ball's 2nd workout with the Lakers will be at an undisclosed location on Fri. He wants them to see his work ethic& training methods — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) June 15, 2017

Ball will get a second workout with the Lakers. According to Ramona Shelburne, Ball hopes to show off his “work ethic” and his “training methods” for the team. This comes after a report the Lakers were unimpressed with his conditioning during his first workout with the team.

However, Shelburne also indicates the Lakers are not the only team Ball is now willing to meet with, despite what LaVar Ball said after the NBA draft lottery (via ESPN):

Lonzo Ball is still considering talking to teams that have lottery picks below the Los Angeles Lakers, a source close to the former UCLA Bruins star told ESPN … After Friday’s workout, Ball will consider talking to other lottery teams that have asked to speak with him, according to the source.

It makes sense for Ball to look at other teams, considering Los Angeles has not made it clear they would select him, as many would have guessed.

Earlier this week, the Lakers also brought in Kansas product Josh Jackson for another look.

There were rumors L.A. had “promised” to select Jackson and ESPN’s Chad Ford hinted they considered trading down for the No. 4 pick.

The Los Angeles Times corroborated the trade indications, writing the front office was “taking and making calls” to trade the pick.

We noted last month Ball could have worked out with the 76ers, but not the Celtics. Philadelphia has the pick after the Lakers. He still has expressed no interest in working out with Boston.

While it would not be a surprise for the Lakers to draft Ball next week, it seems both parties are doing their due diligence.