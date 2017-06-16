Lakers have heard prospects want to play with Brandon Ingram

The Los Angeles Lakers selected Duke forward Brandon Ingram with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft. Now he’s virtually untouchable.

According to a recent report, the Lakers are willing to make a move but not one including Ingram (via OC Register):

The Lakers have listened to offers, but they maintain that second-year forward Brandon Ingram is not available. The Lakers like Ingram’s steady growth with his defense, shooting and aggressiveness as he strives to add more muscle to his wiry frame. Meanwhile, the Lakers have heard from prospects that they would like to play alongside Ingram.

NBA draft prospect Josh Jackson is one of the prospects who has already expressed interest in playing with Ingram.

Jackson noted how both Golden State and Cleveland did not use centers in “winning time” during the 2017 NBA Finals. Both teams focused on their star wing players.

Jackson thinks it could be “really special” playing with Ingram. Noted how GSW+CLE didn’t play centers in “winning time.” Versatility a key. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) June 13, 2017

If paired together, Ingram and Jackson could play as a dynamic duo for the Lakers.

Last month, Magic Johnson also said Los Angeles was unwilling to move Ingram (via ESPN):

The only player that we would say, hey, we would probably not move is Brandon Ingram … We’re excited about Brandon, his length, his size, his agility, his athleticism. And then when you think about, you know, he was a baby coming in, in his first year last season and we see that he really has a high ceiling and we’re excited about what he can possibly turn into.

It’s clear Ingram is the centerpiece the Lakers would like to build their franchise around moving forward.

This means whatever player they decide to draft next week must be one that complements his skill set for the team.

Lakers' Brandon Ingram has some advice for NBA draftees. pic.twitter.com/VNDn3lrWzc — HoopsHype (@hoopshype) June 16, 2017