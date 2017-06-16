Ranking the top 10 worst NBA Draft classes of all time

The NBA Draft will be held on June 22 in Brooklyn. To celebrate, let’s take a look back at the top 10 worst classes of all time.

10. 2004

The ’04 Draft, which came a year after LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, and Carmelo Anthony entered the league, was a bit of a letdown. Dwight Howard (1st), Shaun Livingston (4th), Andre Iguodala (9th), and J.R. Smith (18th) were notable selections, but few others from that draft became stars.

9. 1997

The ’97 Draft produced Tim Duncan, Chauncey Billups, and Tracy McGrady. But no other player who came into the NBA that year—including Keith Van Horn, Tim Thomas, and Stephen Jackson—made a single All-Star game.