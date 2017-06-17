Joel Embiid seems convinced the Sixers will trade for Markelle Fultz

Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid posted a photo on his Twitter, capturing the attention of those who have a pulse on the 2017 NBA Draft.

Trust The Process pic.twitter.com/LLNzDiBWpc — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) June 17, 2017

The Sixers are in a very public pursuit of the No. 1 pick, currently owned by the Celtics. If Philadelphia is able to trade the pick, they are expected to select top NBA prospect Markelle Fultz from the University of Washington.

Fultz has a workout with the Sixers this evening at 6 PM. Embiid is onboard for the welcome committee. He posed with his nameplate in what appears to be a Philadelphia locker room.

He captioned the photo with “Trust The Process” which is the catchphrase coined by former Sixers GM Sam Hinkie. While Hinkie is no longer with the team, his “process” may help land them the No. 1 overall pick for the second year in a row.

If the Sixers can pull off the trade, they’d have a strong core in with Embiid, Fultz and Ben Simmons.