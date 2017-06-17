NBA Mock Draft 2017: Centers

OKC have a solid core of centers (Adams and Kanter) and may look for backcourt or wing help. But GM Sam Presti is not the type to draft for need as taking purely the best player available is a much better way to maximize talent in the draft. Allen is a guy whose stock is low in relation to where he was seen after the season. He has really struggled in workouts and will likely need a lot of time before he can see the floor.