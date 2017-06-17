NBA Mock Draft 2017: Centers

POINT GUARDS / SHOOTING GUARDS / SMALL FORWARDS / POWER FORWARDS / CENTERS
Center / 7-0 / Gonzaga / Freshman
10.0 ppg, 5.9 rpg
Collins versus Markkanen is one of the draft’s most interesting debates. While Markkanen certainly has more hype surrounding him and was more prolific in his freshman season, a strong case can be made that Collins is the better two-way prospect for the next level. Collins is a high-level shooter in his own right, and could be Sacramento’s long-term answer at the center position.
Center / 7-1 / Creighton / Freshman
12.9 ppg, 6.2 rpg
Portland has a number of picks and can afford to roll the dice on upside with one of them. While Patton is just a freshman and will need time, his skill set is intriguing. He did not light it up on his pro day drawing concerns over his lack of speed and athleticism. However, there’s a good chance he goes in this range on draft night.
Center / 6-10 / Texas / Freshman
13.4 ppg, 8.4 rpg
OKC have a solid core of centers (Adams and Kanter) and may look for backcourt or wing help. But GM Sam Presti is not the type to draft for need as taking purely the best player available is a much better way to maximize talent in the draft. Allen is a guy whose stock is low in relation to where he was seen after the season. He has really struggled in workouts and will likely need a lot of time before he can see the floor.
Center / 6-9 / Purdue / Sophomore
18.5 ppg, 12.5 rpg
The Nets are probably looking to swing for the fences with at least one of their picks, and while Swanigan offers a potential rotation guy from the beginning, his long-term potential may not be what Brooklyn is looking for. Players such as Ike Anigbogu or OG Anunoby could be more the roll the dice type of picks they covet. However, Swanigan might be exactly what they’re looking for.
Key: (*) Standard salary for players selected with that pick in 2017-18.
