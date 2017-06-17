NBA Mock Draft 2017: Point Guards

The Sixers reportedly are deep into trade negotiations, pending a Fultz physical, to send a package of first-round picks including the No. 3 pick to Boston for the top pick. While this trade hasn’t been finalized, it’s looking like a foregone conclusion that the trade will materialize. A nucleus consisting of Embiid, Simmons and Fultz should be an extremely exciting one for the Sixers to move forward with. It remains to be seen what they have to give up and whether it will ultimately be too much. It wouldn’t be the first time Danny Ainge fleeced an organization out of extremely valuable picks. But Fultz would seem to be a natural fit for a team lacking shooting on the perimeter.