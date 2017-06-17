NBA Mock Draft 2017: Point Guards

POINT GUARDS / SHOOTING GUARDS / SMALL FORWARDS / POWER FORWARDS / CENTERS
|
1. Boston: Markelle Fultz
Point Guard / 6-5 / University of Washington / Freshman
23.2 ppg, 5.9 apg
|
The Sixers reportedly are deep into trade negotiations, pending a Fultz physical, to send a package of first-round picks including the No. 3 pick to Boston for the top pick. While this trade hasn’t been finalized, it’s looking like a foregone conclusion that the trade will materialize. A nucleus consisting of Embiid, Simmons and Fultz should be an extremely exciting one for the Sixers to move forward with. It remains to be seen what they have to give up and whether it will ultimately be too much. It wouldn’t be the first time Danny Ainge fleeced an organization out of extremely valuable picks. But Fultz would seem to be a natural fit for a team lacking shooting on the perimeter.
|
2. LA Lakers: Lonzo Ball
Point Guard / 6-6 / UCLA / Freshman
14.6 ppg, 7.6 apg
|
The Lakers taking Ball is said to be close to a done deal, meaning that the Jackson interest was likely a smokescreen to try to get Ainge and the Celtics to stand pat and select Jackson, allowing Fultz to fall to them at No. 2. Ball gives the Lakers a perfect set-up guy to pair with DeAngelo Russell. The Lakers could still take a hard look at Jackson, but word is that Ball at their pick is close to a lock now. The Lakers will have more options to pursue wing players like Paul George without Jackson.
|
3. Phoenix: De’Aaron Fox
Point Guard / 6-3 / Kentucky / Freshman
16.7 ppg, 4.6 apg
|
The Suns have shown an affinity toward Kentucky guards and a pairing of DeAaron Fox and Devin Booker would make for a prolific young backcourt.
|
Point Guard / 6-2 / North Carolina State / Freshman
18.1 ppg, 6.2 apg
|
It’s too early to call Kris Dunn a bust, but if he has another season like the past one, the team is likely to grow impatient. Smith is not universally loved, but his talent is undeniable. Reports that Minnesota targeted Jimmy Butler last year with the 5th pick lead to an interesting trade idea. Minny gives 7, Zach Lavine and Ricky Rubio for Butler and 16.
|
Point Guard / 6-5 / Strasbourg IG (France) / 1998
5.1 ppg, 2.0 rpg
|
The Mavs traded for a French point guard by the name of Rodrigue Beaubois a few years back who had similarly long arms and quickness as Ntilikina. Beaubois never panned out for them but that’s unlikely to deter International guru Donnie Nelson from taking another French PG with high risk/reward. While Ntilikina’s readiness is probably not where you would like it, Dallas is looking to rebuild and probably can afford to wait for him.
|
6. Orlando: Jawun Evans
Point Guard / 6-1 / Oklahoma State / Sophomore
19.2 ppg, 6.4 rpg
|
The Magic may opt for a PG at 6, although we have them selecting Jonathan Isaac. If they indeed take Isaacs (or Tatum) they could be looking for a PG at 25 making Jawun Evans or Frank Jackson possibilities. Evans, while undersized, has better scoring ability than current PG Elfrid Payton. Also helping Evans first-round hopes is the fact that PGs’ value in today’s NBA seems to have been elevated. Plus after the big five (Fultz, Ball, Fox, Smith Ntilikina), there is a big dropoff and teams looking for a PG outside the 10 picks aren’t left with many options.
|
7. Utah: Frank Jackson
Point Guard / 6-3 / Duke / Freshman
10.9 ppg, 1.7 apg
|
With two late-first rounders, the Jazz might look to trade one of their picks or even take an international here. Jackson is rumored to have a promise in the first round and having grown up in Utah seems like he would be a good fit with the Jazz. Despite having foot surgery that kept him out of workouts, he’s expected back in July.
Key: (*) Standard salary for players selected with that pick in 2017-18.
Draft, Draft, Dennis Smith, Frank Ntilikina, Markelle Fultz, Brooklyn Nets, Los Angeles Lakers, Philadelphia 76ers
Comments