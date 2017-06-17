NBA Mock Draft 2017: Power Forwards

Bam has had some very good workouts, even impressing teams with his outside shooting. Bam will be one of the players Milwaukee strongly considers at their pick in case Greg Monroe bolts in free agency. He is a player that seems to be undervalued as teams are shying away from the more traditional post players in favor of the versatile, multifaceted, spread-the-floor bigs. Then again, Bam is showing some signs that he may be able to develop into more than the traditional big he’s been billed as.