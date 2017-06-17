NBA Mock Draft 2017: Power Forwards

POINT GUARDS / SHOOTING GUARDS / SMALL FORWARDS / POWER FORWARDS / CENTERS
Power Forward / 7-0 / Arizona / Freshman
15.6 ppg, 7.2 rpg
The Hornets could use a shooter to spread the floor and improve upon their offense. While questions exist about Markkanen’s ability to defend and add weight, his high-level shooting ability makes him an intriguing pick at this point.
2. Denver: John Collins
Power Forward / 6-10 / Wake Forest / Sophomore
19.2 ppg, 9.8 rpg
Denver is in a good spot to land a PF or center with players such as Collins, Harry Giles, Bam Adebayo, Kyle Kuzma, DJ Wilson and Ivan Rabb available. Collins is firmly in the mix here at 13 and the following two picks as well. Collins’ ability to play above the rim and the fact that he has shown some touch in workouts gives him an excellent shot to land in the lottery, and the Nuggets are showing a lot of interest.
3. Milwaukee: Bam Adebayo
Power Forward / 6-10 / Kentucky / Freshman
13.0 ppg, 8.0 rpg
Bam has had some very good workouts, even impressing teams with his outside shooting. Bam will be one of the players Milwaukee strongly considers at their pick in case Greg Monroe bolts in free agency. He is a player that seems to be undervalued as teams are shying away from the more traditional post players in favor of the versatile, multifaceted, spread-the-floor bigs. Then again, Bam is showing some signs that he may be able to develop into more than the traditional big he’s been billed as.
Power Forward / 6-10 / UCLA / Freshman
16.3 ppg, 8.2 rpg
Leaf is a player that teams mention as one that has not fared well in workouts and is sliding down draft boards. But he figures to be a face-up four that fits into today’s spread-the-floor style perfectly. His toughness and ability to extend his shot remain concerns. With multiple picks, the Blazers can afford to take a guy that likely will need a few years to adapt to the NBA game.
5. Brooklyn: Harry Giles
Power Forward / 6-10 / Duke / Freshman
3.9 ppg, 3.8 rpg
The Nets could target Harry Giles here as they’re desperate to add talent to the weakest roster in the league. Brooklyn’s top player Brook Lopez is a center, but it’s uncertain how much longer he’ll be with the team as they look to go young and build for the future.
Power Forward / 6-10 / California / Sophomore
14.0 ppg, 10.5 rpg
With Rudy Gobert anchoring the middle, the Jazz play a slower, methodical style that would fit a player such as Rabb. The Cal sophomore seems to be one of the more undervalued players in the draft at this point as there are some questions about whether he was at full strength this season and that some minor injuries may have affected his play. Rabb could fit well in the Jazz system with his ability to knock down mid-range shots and defend on the perimeter.
7. Portland: Jordan Bell
Power Forward / 6-9 / Oregon / Sophomore
10.9 ppg, 8.8 rpg
A local product having played three seasons at Oregon, the Blazers are surely familiar with him as he is with the Portland (100 miles from Eugene) area. Bell would give the Blazers a scrappy competitor willing to do the dirty work and a potential hometown favorite due to his college proximity. While Bell isn’t the most well-rounded player, he has made himself a possible first rounder through workouts and play at the end of the season.
Power Forward / 6-11 / Zalgiris (Lithuania) / 1998
1.0 ppg, 0.8 rpg
The Spurs are known for their success with international players and drafting in the late first round in general. Hartenstein has been rated much higher than he currently is and could have a lot more upside left to develop. There aren’t a ton of draft-and-stash worthy players from Europe available this year, and with a number of free agents to re-sign, the Spurs could be looking to keep every penny possible off the books.
Key: (*) Standard salary for players selected with that pick in 2017-18.
