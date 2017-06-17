USA Today Sports

NBA Mock Draft 2017: Shooting Guards

NBA Mock Draft 2017: Shooting Guards

Shooting Guard / 6-3 / Kentucky / Freshman
19.8 ppg, 2.5 rpg

The Knicks could use a dynamic young guard to groom for the future to play alongside Kristaps Porzingis. While GM Phil Jackson hasn’t done the greatest job of signing free agents or hiring head coaches, his selection of KP at 4 was a magnificent one. Whether he can duplicate that draft magic at 8 remains to be seen.
Comparison: Louis Williams
Salary: $2,537,000*
Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Duke / Sophomore
19.5 ppg, 5.1 rpg

No. 12 would be a bit of a reach for Kennard, but for a team in search of shooting and scoring, he would fill a need. The Pistons could look at a big like Jarrett Allen or Justin Patton here, but with their top talent playing center, trying to find a starter at another position here makes more sense. Unfortunately for Detroit, the talent likely to be available at 12 won’t be nearly as strong as 2-3 spots earlier.
Agent: Steve Heumann
Comparison: Nik Stauskas
Salary: $1,999,500*
Shooting Guard / 6-3 / Louisville / Sophomore
15.5 ppg, 4.8 rpg

Mitchell has been compared to Dwyane Wade by some, and while it takes a great deal of imagination and optimism to make that connection, some dreams do come true. Mitchell is a hard-nosed defender and intense competitor like Wade, but he lacks the same world-class size, strength and athleticism. He’s had a strong workout circuit and could sneak into the lottery if the Heat decide to address the 2-guard position at 14. Harry Giles is another player the Heat are said to be considering.
Comparison: Norman Powell
Salary: $1,804,600*
Shooting Guard / 6-7 / Adelaide 36ers (Australia) / 1998
4.6 ppg, 1.1 rpg

Toronto’s first order of business this summer will be to attempt to re-sign Kyle Lowry at a reasonable price. But if they’re unable to do so, they have a couple of young PGs waiting in the wings in Cory Joseph and Delon Wright. Adding another point as insurance such as Jawun Evans or Frank Jackson here is a possibility. Despite limited production, Ferguson drew positive reviews from those around him in Australia. He remains a project due to his body and ballhandling, but GM Masai Ujiri loves athletes, and if Ferguson is available, he may be the highest upside athlete on the board.
Comparison: Terrence Ross
Salary: $1,192,200*

Key: (*) Standard salary for players selected with that pick in 2017-18.

