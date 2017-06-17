NBA Mock Draft 2017: Small Forwards

POINT GUARDS / SHOOTING GUARDS / SMALL FORWARDS / POWER FORWARDS / CENTERS
|
Small Forward / 6-8 / Kansas / Freshman
16.3 ppg, 7.4 rpg
|
Ainge was said to be high enough on Jackson to select him first overall. But word likely reached him about the Lakers settling on Ball at two if Fultz was gone, allowing him to gain some assets and still get his guy at 3. Jackson fits in well with a Celtics team that already has a glut of point guards. Jackson has as much upside as anyone in the draft, and despite the fact that he hasn’t worked out for the Celtics, it’s unlikely to deter them from selecting him.
|
Small Forward / 6-8 / Duke / Freshman
16.8 ppg, 7.3 rpg
|
Tatum gives the Kings a solid building block for the future. While the Kings would love to grab a point guard with one of their picks, it’s unlikely that they would take Dennis Smith or Frank Ntilikina here with a guy that is seen as a more surefire prospect in Tatum still on the board. While he doesn’t have the ceiling of some of the other prospects in this draft, his floor is as solid as they come.
|
Small Forward / 6-10 / Florida State / Freshman
12.0 ppg, 7.8 rpg
|
The Magic always seem to be one pick away from grabbing an elite player (see Porzingis). With the sixth pick this year, they should have the opportunity to grab a player with franchise-changing potential. It’s a great draft to have a mid-lottery pick as there is a lot of parity in the Top 6 to 7 picks. Isaac could give the Magic the franchise talent they have been missing since the Dwight Howard era.
|
Small Forward / 6-10 / Michigan / Sophomore
11.0 ppg, 5.3 rpg
|
Wilson is a hot name having performed well in workouts particularly shooting the ball, showing an improved form. He’s a bit of a late bloomer and has some holes to his game to work through, but teams are high on his potential. He would potentially offer a nice replacement and possibly serve in a similar role as the recently traded Taj Gibson.
|
5. Indiana: Kyle Kuzma
Small Forward / 6-9 / Utah / Junior
16.4 ppg, 9.3 rpg
|
Top 20 may seem high for Kyle Kuzma, who is all over the place on team’s boards but possesses a lot of talent. With an aging Thaddeus Young as their current starting PF, Pavers have a need at the position. Despite being nearly 22, Kuzma offers a nice mix of experience and upside as a potential face-up four.
|
Small Forward / 6-8 / North Carolina / Junior
18.2 ppg, 4.6 rpg
|
The Hawks are a strong possibility for Jackson as the team is said to have a real interest in him and could use a small forward. He is likely to benefit more than anyone from UNC’s title and provides experience and shooting. Jackson is a cerebral small forward who showed that he’s not afraid of the limelight.
|
Small Forward / 6-7 / Kansas State / Senior
13.0 ppg, 6.3 rpg
|
The Lakers’ choice at 2 could factor into the pick here. The Lakers are one of the teams that are high on Iwundu and could pull the trigger on him here in the late first round. His versatility could work well as a rotation player and the fact that he’s a senior, he should be more ready to contribute and be a positive influence on a young team than some of the other prospects available.
Key: (*) Standard salary for players selected with that pick in 2017-18.
Draft, Draft, Jayson Tatum, Jonathan Isaac, Josh Jackson, Brooklyn Nets, Los Angeles Lakers, Philadelphia 76ers
Comments