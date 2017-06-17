NBA Mock Draft 2017: Small Forwards

Ainge was said to be high enough on Jackson to select him first overall. But word likely reached him about the Lakers settling on Ball at two if Fultz was gone, allowing him to gain some assets and still get his guy at 3. Jackson fits in well with a Celtics team that already has a glut of point guards. Jackson has as much upside as anyone in the draft, and despite the fact that he hasn’t worked out for the Celtics, it’s unlikely to deter them from selecting him.