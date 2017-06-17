NBA Mock Draft 2017

POINT GUARDS / SHOOTING GUARDS / SMALL FORWARDS / POWER FORWARDS / CENTERS
|
1. Boston: Markelle Fultz
Point Guard / 6-5 / University of Washington / Freshman
23.2 ppg, 5.9 apg
|
The Sixers reportedly are deep into trade negotiations, pending a Fultz physical, to send a package of first-round picks including the No. 3 pick to Boston for the top pick. While this trade hasn’t been finalized, it’s looking like a foregone conclusion that the trade will materialize. A nucleus consisting of Embiid, Simmons and Fultz should be an extremely exciting one for the Sixers to move forward with. It remains to be seen what they have to give up and whether it will ultimately be too much. It wouldn’t be the first time Danny Ainge fleeced an organization out of extremely valuable picks. But Fultz would seem to be a natural fit for a team lacking shooting on the perimeter.
|
2. LA Lakers: Lonzo Ball
Point Guard / 6-6 / UCLA / Freshman
14.6 ppg, 7.6 apg
|
The Lakers taking Ball is said to be close to a done deal, meaning that the Jackson interest was likely a smokescreen to try to get Ainge and the Celtics to stand pat and select Jackson, allowing Fultz to fall to them at No. 2. Ball gives the Lakers a perfect set-up guy to pair with DeAngelo Russell. The Lakers could still take a hard look at Jackson, but word is that Ball at their pick is close to a lock now. The Lakers will have more options to pursue wing players like Paul George without Jackson.
|
Small Forward / 6-8 / Kansas / Freshman
16.3 ppg, 7.4 rpg
|
Ainge was said to be high enough on Jackson to select him first overall. But word likely reached him about the Lakers settling on Ball at two if Fultz was gone, allowing him to gain some assets and still get his guy at 3. Jackson fits in well with a Celtics team that already has a glut of point guards. Jackson has as much upside as anyone in the draft, and despite the fact that he hasn’t worked out for the Celtics, it’s unlikely to deter them from selecting him.
|
4. Phoenix: De’Aaron Fox
Point Guard / 6-3 / Kentucky / Freshman
16.7 ppg, 4.6 apg
|
The Suns have shown an affinity toward Kentucky guards and a pairing of DeAaron Fox and Devin Booker would make for a prolific young backcourt.
|
Small Forward / 6-8 / Duke / Freshman
16.8 ppg, 7.3 rpg
|
Tatum gives the Kings a solid building block for the future. While the Kings would love to grab a point guard with one of their picks, it’s unlikely that they would take Dennis Smith or Frank Ntilikina here with a guy that is seen as a more surefire prospect in Tatum still on the board. While he doesn’t have the ceiling of some of the other prospects in this draft, his floor is as solid as they come.
|
Small Forward / 6-10 / Florida State / Freshman
12.0 ppg, 7.8 rpg
|
The Magic always seem to be one pick away from grabbing an elite player (see Porzingis). With the sixth pick this year, they should have the opportunity to grab a player with franchise-changing potential. It’s a great draft to have a mid-lottery pick as there is a lot of parity in the Top 6 to 7 picks. Isaac could give the Magic the franchise talent they have been missing since the Dwight Howard era.
|
Point Guard / 6-2 / North Carolina State / Freshman
18.1 ppg, 6.2 apg
|
It’s too early to call Kris Dunn a bust, but if he has another season like the past one, the team is likely to grow impatient. Smith is not universally loved, but his talent is undeniable. Reports that Minnesota targeted Jimmy Butler last year with the 5th pick lead to an interesting trade idea. Minny gives 7, Zach Lavine and Ricky Rubio for Butler and 16.
|
8. New York: Malik Monk
Shooting Guard / 6-3 / Kentucky / Freshman
19.8 ppg, 2.5 rpg
|
The Knicks could use a dynamic young guard to groom for the future to play alongside Kristaps Porzingis. While GM Phil Jackson hasn’t done the greatest job of signing free agents or hiring head coaches, his selection of KP at 4 was a magnificent one. Whether he can duplicate that draft magic at 8 remains to be seen.
|
Point Guard / 6-5 / Strasbourg IG (France) / 1998
5.1 ppg, 2.0 rpg
|
The Mavs traded for a French point guard by the name of Rodrigue Beaubois a few years back who had similarly long arms and quickness as Ntilikina. Beaubois never panned out for them but that’s unlikely to deter International guru Donnie Nelson from taking another French PG with high risk/reward. While Ntilikina’s readiness is probably not where you would like it, Dallas is looking to rebuild and probably can afford to wait for him.
|
10. Sacramento: Zach Collins
Center / 7-0 / Gonzaga / Freshman
10.0 ppg, 5.9 rpg
|
Collins versus Markkanen is one of the draft’s most interesting debates. While Markkanen certainly has more hype surrounding him and was more prolific in his freshman season, a strong case can be made that Collins is the better two-way prospect for the next level. Collins is a high-level shooter in his own right, and could be Sacramento’s long-term answer at the center position.
|
11. Charlotte: Lauri Markkanen
Power Forward / 7-0 / Arizona / Freshman
15.6 ppg, 7.2 rpg
|
The Hornets could use a shooter to spread the floor and improve upon their offense. While questions exist about Markkanen’s ability to defend and add weight, his high-level shooting ability makes him an intriguing pick at this point.
|
12. Detroit: Luke Kennard
Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Duke / Sophomore
19.5 ppg, 5.1 rpg
|
No. 12 would be a bit of a reach for Kennard, but for a team in search of shooting and scoring, he would fill a need. The Pistons could look at a big like Jarrett Allen or Justin Patton here, but with their top talent playing center, trying to find a starter at another position here makes more sense. Unfortunately for Detroit, the talent likely to be available at 12 won’t be nearly as strong as 2-3 spots earlier.
|
13. Denver: John Collins
Power Forward / 6-10 / Wake Forest / Sophomore
19.2 ppg, 9.8 rpg
|
Denver is in a good spot to land a PF or center with players such as Collins, Harry Giles, Bam Adebayo, Kyle Kuzma, DJ Wilson and Ivan Rabb available. Collins is firmly in the mix here at 13 and the following two picks as well. Collins’ ability to play above the rim and the fact that he has shown some touch in workouts gives him an excellent shot to land in the lottery, and the Nuggets are showing a lot of interest.
|
14. Miami: Donovan Mitchell
Shooting Guard / 6-3 / Louisville / Sophomore
15.5 ppg, 4.8 rpg
|
Mitchell has been compared to Dwyane Wade by some, and while it takes a great deal of imagination and optimism to make that connection, some dreams do come true. Mitchell is a hard-nosed defender and intense competitor like Wade, but he lacks the same world-class size, strength and athleticism. He’s had a strong workout circuit and could sneak into the lottery if the Heat decide to address the 2-guard position at 14. Harry Giles is another player the Heat are said to be considering.
|
15. Portland: Justin Patton
Center / 7-1 / Creighton / Freshman
12.9 ppg, 6.2 rpg
|
Portland has a number of picks and can afford to roll the dice on upside with one of them. While Patton is just a freshman and will need time, his skill set is intriguing. He did not light it up on his pro day drawing concerns over his lack of speed and athleticism. However, there’s a good chance he goes in this range on draft night.
|
Small Forward / 6-10 / Michigan / Sophomore
11.0 ppg, 5.3 rpg
|
Wilson is a hot name having performed well in workouts particularly shooting the ball, showing an improved form. He’s a bit of a late bloomer and has some holes to his game to work through, but teams are high on his potential. He would potentially offer a nice replacement and possibly serve in a similar role as the recently traded Taj Gibson.
|
17. Milwaukee: Bam Adebayo
Power Forward / 6-10 / Kentucky / Freshman
13.0 ppg, 8.0 rpg
|
Bam has had some very good workouts, even impressing teams with his outside shooting. Bam will be one of the players Milwaukee strongly considers at their pick in case Greg Monroe bolts in free agency. He is a player that seems to be undervalued as teams are shying away from the more traditional post players in favor of the versatile, multifaceted, spread-the-floor bigs. Then again, Bam is showing some signs that he may be able to develop into more than the traditional big he’s been billed as.
|
18. Indiana: Kyle Kuzma
Small Forward / 6-9 / Utah / Junior
16.4 ppg, 9.3 rpg
|
Top 20 may seem high for Kyle Kuzma, who is all over the place on team’s boards but possesses a lot of talent. With an aging Thaddeus Young as their current starting PF, Pavers have a need at the position. Despite being nearly 22, Kuzma offers a nice mix of experience and upside as a potential face-up four.
|
19. Atlanta: Justin Jackson
Small Forward / 6-8 / North Carolina / Junior
18.2 ppg, 4.6 rpg
|
The Hawks are a strong possibility for Jackson as the team is said to have a real interest in him and could use a small forward. He is likely to benefit more than anyone from UNC’s title and provides experience and shooting. Jackson is a cerebral small forward who showed that he’s not afraid of the limelight.
|
Power Forward / 6-10 / UCLA / Freshman
16.3 ppg, 8.2 rpg
|
Leaf is a player that teams mention as one that has not fared well in workouts and is sliding down draft boards. But he figures to be a face-up four that fits into today’s spread-the-floor style perfectly. His toughness and ability to extend his shot remain concerns. With multiple picks, the Blazers can afford to take a guy that likely will need a few years to adapt to the NBA game.
|
Center / 6-10 / Texas / Freshman
13.4 ppg, 8.4 rpg
|
OKC have a solid core of centers (Adams and Kanter) and may look for backcourt or wing help. But GM Sam Presti is not the type to draft for need as taking purely the best player available is a much better way to maximize talent in the draft. Allen is a guy whose stock is low in relation to where he was seen after the season. He has really struggled in workouts and will likely need a lot of time before he can see the floor.
|
22. Brooklyn: Harry Giles
Power Forward / 6-10 / Duke / Freshman
3.9 ppg, 3.8 rpg
|
The Nets could target Harry Giles here as they’re desperate to add talent to the weakest roster in the league. Brooklyn’s top player Brook Lopez is a center, but it’s uncertain how much longer he’ll be with the team as they look to go young and build for the future.
|
23. Toronto: Terrance Ferguson
Shooting Guard / 6-7 / Adelaide 36ers (Australia) / 1998
4.6 ppg, 1.1 rpg
|
Toronto’s first order of business this summer will be to attempt to re-sign Kyle Lowry at a reasonable price. But if they’re unable to do so, they have a couple of young PGs waiting in the wings in Cory Joseph and Delon Wright. Adding another point as insurance such as Jawun Evans or Frank Jackson here is a possibility. Despite limited production, Ferguson drew positive reviews from those around him in Australia. He remains a project due to his body and ballhandling, but GM Masai Ujiri loves athletes, and if Ferguson is available, he may be the highest upside athlete on the board.
|
Power Forward / 6-10 / California / Sophomore
14.0 ppg, 10.5 rpg
|
With Rudy Gobert anchoring the middle, the Jazz play a slower, methodical style that would fit a player such as Rabb. The Cal sophomore seems to be one of the more undervalued players in the draft at this point as there are some questions about whether he was at full strength this season and that some minor injuries may have affected his play. Rabb could fit well in the Jazz system with his ability to knock down mid-range shots and defend on the perimeter.
|
25. Orlando: Jawun Evans
Point Guard / 6-1 / Oklahoma State / Sophomore
19.2 ppg, 6.4 rpg
|
The Magic may opt for a PG at 6, although we have them selecting Jonathan Isaac. If they indeed take Isaacs (or Tatum) they could be looking for a PG at 25 making Jawun Evans or Frank Jackson possibilities. Evans, while undersized, has better scoring ability than current PG Elfrid Payton. Also helping Evans first-round hopes is the fact that PGs’ value in today’s NBA seems to have been elevated. Plus after the big five (Fultz, Ball, Fox, Smith Ntilikina), there is a big dropoff and teams looking for a PG outside the 10 picks aren’t left with many options.
|
26. Portland: Jordan Bell
Power Forward / 6-9 / Oregon / Sophomore
10.9 ppg, 8.8 rpg
|
A local product having played three seasons at Oregon, the Blazers are surely familiar with him as he is with the Portland (100 miles from Eugene) area. Bell would give the Blazers a scrappy competitor willing to do the dirty work and a potential hometown favorite due to his college proximity. While Bell isn’t the most well-rounded player, he has made himself a possible first rounder through workouts and play at the end of the season.
|
27. Brooklyn: Caleb Swanigan
Center / 6-9 / Purdue / Sophomore
18.5 ppg, 12.5 rpg
|
The Nets are probably looking to swing for the fences with at least one of their picks, and while Swanigan offers a potential rotation guy from the beginning, his long-term potential may not be what Brooklyn is looking for. Players such as Ike Anigbogu or OG Anunoby could be more the roll the dice type of picks they covet. However, Swanigan might be exactly what they’re looking for.
|
28. LA Lakers: Wesley Iwundu
Small Forward / 6-7 / Kansas State / Senior
13.0 ppg, 6.3 rpg
|
The Lakers’ choice at 2 could factor into the pick here. The Lakers are one of the teams that are high on Iwundu and could pull the trigger on him here in the late first round. His versatility could work well as a rotation player and the fact that he’s a senior, he should be more ready to contribute and be a positive influence on a young team than some of the other prospects available.
|
Power Forward / 6-11 / Zalgiris (Lithuania) / 1998
1.0 ppg, 0.8 rpg
|
The Spurs are known for their success with international players and drafting in the late first round in general. Hartenstein has been rated much higher than he currently is and could have a lot more upside left to develop. There aren’t a ton of draft-and-stash worthy players from Europe available this year, and with a number of free agents to re-sign, the Spurs could be looking to keep every penny possible off the books.
|
30. Utah: Frank Jackson
Point Guard / 6-3 / Duke / Freshman
10.9 ppg, 1.7 apg
|
With two late-first rounders, the Jazz might look to trade one of their picks or even take an international here. Jackson is rumored to have a promise in the first round and having grown up in Utah seems like he would be a good fit with the Jazz. Despite having foot surgery that kept him out of workouts, he’s expected back in July.
Key: (*) Standard salary for players selected with that pick in 2017-18.
Draft, Draft, Dennis Smith, Frank Ntilikina, Harry Giles, Josh Jackson, Markelle Fultz, Brooklyn Nets, Los Angeles Lakers, Philadelphia 76ers
Comments