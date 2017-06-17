Trending stories: Cavs' offseason, Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Summer agenda: Can Cavs close the gap on Warriors? – via sports.yahoo.com
June 16 02:38 PM
Improvement will be difficult for Cleveland, which has limited flexibility because it will be a repeater tax team with no draft picks.
Markelle Fultz discusses new deal with Nike – via sports.yahoo.com
June 16 09:17 PM
The projected No. 1 pick in the draft says he has a comfort level with the brand and is eager to become a bigger part of the sneaker landscape.
TK Show: ESPN’s Zach Lowe on the Warriors’ burgeoning dynasty and how it’s affecting the rest of the league – Talking Points – via blogs.mercurynews.com
June 16 01:11 PM
What’s the “30 for 30” theme going to be for this era of the NBA? I can’t help but think about that as I watch ESPN’s “Celtics/Lakers: Best of Enemies” two-part documentary runs right after the Warriors beat the Cavaliers in… Continue Reading →
Hornets GM Rich Cho says pick at No. 11 – whoever it is – will contribute right away – via charlotteobserver.com
June 16 04:27 PM
Charlotte Hornets general manager Rich Cho feels No. 11 pick will be good enough to play as a rookie.
Sixers in talks with Celtics to trade for No. 1 overall pick – via philly.com
June 17 06:52 AM
Washington guard Markelle Fultz, the consensus No. 1 pick, could fill a big need for the Sixers.
Will The Banana Boat Sail To Cleveland? – via basketballinsiders.com
June 16 04:00 PM
Buddy Grizzard looks at how LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers could assemble a super team to rival the Golden State Warriors this summer.
Milutinov and Dangubic on try out at San Antonio – via eurohoops.net
June 17 06:36 AM
Dennis Smith Jr. working out for Boston Celtics this weekend, per source – via masslive.com
June 16 06:50 PM
xpected lottery pick Dennis Smith Jr. will work out for the Boston Celtics this weekend, a league source told MassLive.com.
Lonzo Ball thanks his father in letter to Players’ Tribune – via ocregister.com
June 16 07:32 PM
Lonzo Ball thanked his father, LaVar Ball, in a letter to the Players’ Tribune on Friday that sheds light on their relationship.
The Friday Mailbag: Far From Lit – via espn.com
June 16 05:45 PM
Zach Harper, Kevin Pelton, Tom Haberstroh, BIG Wos, Kaileigh Brandt, Jade Hoye and Momma Hoye answer listener questions via Twitter.
June 16 07:37 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely and Kyle Draper break down what the draft might look like if the Celtics traded the #1 pick to the 76ers.
Sixers Mailbag – Tuesday, May 23rd, 2017 – DerekBodner.com – via derekbodner.com
June 16 05:26 PM
Lithuanian team president: Teams should be limited to two black players, or they’ll form a gang – via nba.nbcsports.com
June 16 04:20 PM
Gedvydas Vainauskas: ‘I apologize, if I was improperly understood’
