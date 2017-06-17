Trending stories: Cavs' offseason, Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball and more

USA Today Sports

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!

June 16 02:38 PM
Improvement will be difficult for Cleveland, which has limited flexibility because it will be a repeater tax team with no draft picks.

June 16 09:17 PM
The projected No. 1 pick in the draft says he has a comfort level with the brand and is eager to become a bigger part of the sneaker landscape.

June 16 01:11 PM
What’s the “30 for 30” theme going to be for this era of the NBA? I can’t help but think about that as I watch ESPN’s “Celtics/Lakers: Best of Enemies” two-part documentary runs right after the Warriors beat the Cavaliers in… Continue Reading →

June 16 04:27 PM
Charlotte Hornets general manager Rich Cho feels No. 11 pick will be good enough to play as a rookie.

June 17 06:52 AM
Washington guard Markelle Fultz, the consensus No. 1 pick, could fill a big need for the Sixers.

Will The Banana Boat Sail To Cleveland? – via basketballinsiders.com

June 16 04:00 PM
Buddy Grizzard looks at how LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers could assemble a super team to rival the Golden State Warriors this summer.

June 17 06:36 AM

June 16 06:50 PM
xpected lottery pick Dennis Smith Jr. will work out for the Boston Celtics this weekend, a league source told MassLive.com.

June 16 07:32 PM
Lonzo Ball thanked his father, LaVar Ball, in a letter to the Players’ Tribune on Friday that sheds light on their relationship.

June 16 05:45 PM
Zach Harper, Kevin Pelton, Tom Haberstroh, BIG Wos, Kaileigh Brandt, Jade Hoye and Momma Hoye answer listener questions via Twitter.

June 16 07:37 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely and Kyle Draper break down what the draft might look like if the Celtics traded the #1 pick to the 76ers.

June 16 05:26 PM

June 16 04:20 PM
Gedvydas Vainauskas: ‘I apologize, if I was improperly understood’

