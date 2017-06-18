Lakers also considered moving up to trade for top pick Markelle Fultz

The Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers have agreed to swap picks in the upcoming 2017 NBA draft. But the Los Angeles Lakers wanted in.

Lakers had interest in pursuing a deal for No. 1 pick/Fultz, but Sixers ability to potentially deliver 3 FRP's in deal too much to overcome. https://t.co/9aBUwqVMiq — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) June 18, 2017

The accepted trade deal will send the No. 3 overall pick to the Celtics, who are expected to select Josh Jackson. Boston also will receive a 2018 first-round pick from the Lakers as well as a 2019 first-round pick from the Kings. Philadelphia owned the rights to both the picks.

According to Yahoo’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Lakers also wanted to trade up for the No. 1 overall pick. Magic Johnson was apparently “in love” with Fultz and considered trading the No. 2 pick as well as Julius Randle for him.

Word out of LA is Markelle Fultz "murdered" his Lakers workout yesterday. May be "the best one" they've seen. Sadly, likely all for naught. — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) June 16, 2017

Had the Celtics not traded down in the draft, some reports indicated they had an interest in selecting Jackson with the first overall pick.

So in this scenario, the Lakers would have been able to select Fultz without giving up Randle. But because Philadelphia had the extra first-round picks to spare, they had a competitive advantage over L.A.

Fultz likely would not have agreed to work out for Philadelphia unless he knew they were going to select him with the first pick. Previous reports showed he was only going to work out for the Celtics.