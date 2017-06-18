Trending stories: Markelle Fultz, Joel Embiid, LeBron James and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Worst trade ever: Looking back at Nets-Celtics deal from 2013 – via nydailynews.com
June 17 03:26 PM
“Whatever can go wrong, will go wrong.” — Murphy’s Law, ignored by the Brooklyn Nets.
Prospect Profile – via nba.com
May 19 11:32 AM
Markelle Fultz 6’4″ 195 G Season Stats: 25 G | 35.7 MPG | 23.2 PPG | 47.6 FG% | 41.3 3FG% | 52 3FGM | 64.9 FT% | 5.7 RPG | 5.9 APG | 1.6 SPG Career Highlights: • In his lone season at Washington, Fultz exhibited plenty of promise. Used at the second-highest rate of any player in the Pac-12, the guard posted the conference’s highest rookie scoring average in 20 years. He ended the collegiate campaign as the country’s most prolific freshman, and sixth-leading scorer overall.
Markelle Fultz works out for the 76ers as trade talks heat up – via philly.com
June 17 09:20 PM
Hours before Fultz’s arrival at the team’s practice site, Joel Embiid tweeted out a selfie of himself and Dario Saric standing in front of a locker with a Markelle Fultz name plate.
LeBron James donates $2.5 million to National Museum of African American History and Culture – via theundefeated.com
June 16 11:51 PM
When Cleveland Cavaliers superstar LeBron James has a passion for something, he will absolutely support it. He recently announced that he will donate $2.5 million to support “Muhammad Ali: A …
Joel Embiid Tweets out photo of Philly locker with Markelle Fultz’s name on it – via nba.nbcsports.com
June 17 05:02 PM
Joel Embiid is down with bringing Fultz to the 215.
2017 Draft: Position rankings – via nba.com
June 17 12:26 PM
Mock Draft: New picks for Knicks, 76ers in top-10 shakeup – via espn.com
June 06 11:21 AM
Chad Ford’s new mock draft provides the latest intel on how draft debates are shaping up for the Celtics, Lakers, Sixers, Knicks and more teams.
Ron Baker knows what Knicks need — now will he be back? – via nypost.com
June 16 12:47 PM
Ron Baker has heard reports of president Phil Jackson’s intentions to select a guard/wing in Thursday’s NBA draft. The Knicks blond-haired rookie revelation hopes it turns into a prospect with a no…
NBA AM: Inside an NBA Pre-Draft Workout – via basketballinsiders.com
June 17 12:42 PM
Cody Taylor chats with a few prospects about the grueling weeks leading up to the draft.
Acy’s Son A Star at HSS – via nba.com
June 17 02:58 PM
by Cory Wright June 17, 2017 | BrooklynNets.com There’s a little guy that’s making a big impact at HSS Training Center. Four-foot-three Austin Acy, the son of Brooklyn Nets forward Quincy Acy, is doing drills on the Nets practice court. He’s working on his handles by dribbling around cones and hitting shots from the free throw line – 15 feet from the basket, which is over three times Austin’s height. But he’s a welcome presence on the floor and an energetic one – kind of like his dad.
